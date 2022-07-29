How to Watch Mariners at Astros: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mariners at Astros: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

It’s the second contest of a four-game stint between the Mariners and Astros after Houston won the opener of the series.

The top two teams in the American League west are amidst a four-game series in Houston. The Astros will host the Seattle Mariners today in the second game of the series.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live Stream: You can stream Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start Your Free Trial Today!

In the first matchup of the series between these two teams, Houston came out on top by two runs. Considering this is a series between divisional opponents, the stakes are high.

Alex Bregman was the hero for the Astros in the opening matchup between these teams, batting in three runs. This was more than runs than Seattle put together as a team.

With a record of 65-35, Houston has a top-three record in the MLB. Not only are they leading the AL West, but the Astros are a legit championship contender.

Seattle has emerged as a quality team after a slow start to the season, putting together a 54-46 record to this point. The Mariners have a winning record both at home and on the road.

The Mariners couldn’t get the bats going on Thursday, which ultimately led to them dropping the opening game. Look for Julio Rodriguez to come out strong today as a spark to the offense.

Although these two clubs are at the top of the division, the Astros likely will finish on top. At this point, they’ve got an 11-game lead over the Mariners for first place.

Regional restrictions may apply.

