How to Watch Athletics at White Sox

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics have strung together a season-best four straight wins after Friday's win over White Sox as they meet again on Saturday.

The Athletics (39-63) are 7-2 since the All-Star break and have won four games in a row for the first time this season after Friday's 7-3 victory over the White Sox (49-50). Their three-game series continues at Guaranteed Rate Field on Chicago's south side on Saturday.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

On Friday, Seth Brown homered twice and Stephen Piscotty belted a three-run shot for Oakland. Piscotty's blast in the top of the second erased an early 1-0 lead for the White Sox. Elvis Andrus also homered for the A's, while Josh Harrison went deep for the Sox.

Johnny Cueto will take the ball on Saturday for Chicago. In 13 appearances and 12 starts since being added to the roster in mid-May, Cueto is 4-4 with a 2.89 ERA and 1.185 WHIP in 81 innings. He hasn't lost a decision since June 23 and got a no-decision against the Guardians in his last start on July 23, working seven innings.

Oakland will start its All-Star, right-hander Paul Blackburn. He is 6-6 in 19 starts with a 4.35 ERA and 1.263 WHIP in 101-and-one-third innings. On Sunday, Blackburn was rocked by the Rangers, allowing 10 runs and 10 hits in four-and-one-third innings.

Friday's game was the first of seven scheduled games between the two teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

