How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Hunter Renfroe and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field on Saturday at Fenway Park against Nick Pivetta, who is projected to start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Red Sox vs. Brewers Batting Stats

The Red Sox's .254 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

The Red Sox have the No. 11 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (457 total runs).

The Red Sox are 13th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Brewers rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Brewers have scored 463 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Red Sox Impact Players

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .315 with 27 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .389.

In all of MLB, Bogaerts ranks 146th in homers and 81st in RBI.

Alex Verdugo is hitting .270 with 21 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

Verdugo ranks 192nd in homers and 43rd in RBI in the big leagues.

J.D. Martinez has 30 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks while batting .289.

Christian Vazquez has 19 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while batting .280.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 64.

Among all hitters in the majors, Tellez's home run total is 19th and his RBI tally ranks 13th.

Christian Yelich's batting average of .257 leads all Milwaukee hitters this season.

Yelich ranks 146th in home runs and 137th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Willy Adames is slugging .463 this season, with a team-high 20 home runs. He's also collected 55 RBI.

Andrew McCutchen has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .388 on the year.

Red Sox and Brewers Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Guardians W 3-1 Home 7/26/2022 Guardians L 8-3 Home 7/27/2022 Guardians L 7-6 Home 7/28/2022 Guardians W 4-2 Home 7/29/2022 Brewers L 4-1 Home 7/30/2022 Brewers - Home 7/31/2022 Brewers - Home 8/1/2022 Astros - Away 8/2/2022 Astros - Away 8/3/2022 Astros - Away 8/4/2022 Royals - Away

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Rockies W 10-9 Home 7/25/2022 Rockies L 2-0 Home 7/26/2022 Twins W 7-6 Home 7/27/2022 Twins W 10-4 Home 7/29/2022 Red Sox W 4-1 Away 7/30/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/31/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/2/2022 Pirates - Away 8/3/2022 Pirates - Away 8/4/2022 Pirates - Away 8/5/2022 Reds - Home

