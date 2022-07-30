How to Watch Brewers at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Eric Lauer and the Brewers will take on Nick Pivetta and the Red Sox in the second game of the series tonight.

The Brewers, the leader in the NL Central, have some series bat power at their disposal.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Willy Adames is hitting .215 with a .460 slugging percentage at a team-high 20 home runs. Christian Yelich has a .355 on-base percentage with a total of 34 RBIs and 13 stolen bases, a team-high.

Eric Lauer will get the start for Milwaukee on the mount. So far this season, Lauer is 6-3 through 100-and-two-thirds innings this season. He has totaled 103 strikeouts with only 34 batters walked. 

In 10 out of his 20 appearances, Lauer has pitched over six innings. 

The Red Sox will match with an equally talented pitcher in Nick Pivetta. Pivetta is 8-7 this season with a 4.35 ERA. He has totaled 110 strikeouts with 42 batters walked. In all of Pivetta's wins, he has pitched over six innings with one win pitching all nine innings.

Boston can equally match Milwaukee's bats with that of its own. Rafael Devers has been on fire with 22 home runs this season, even moreso than Adames. He is also hitting .324 with a slugging percentage of 60.2%.

