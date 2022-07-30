How to Watch Cardinals at Nationals

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nationals are approaching the trade deadline in flux while Cardinals battle for playoff positioning as they meet on Saturday.

The Cardinals (53-47) drew first blood Friday night in their series against the Nationals (34-67) with a 6-2 victory. The three-game set continues at Nationals Park in Washington on Saturday night with the trade deadline rapidly approaching.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Nationals have dropped their last two games after winning three in a row and are deep in trade-deadline drama over their young star, Juan Soto. The 23-year-old reportedly turned down a contract extension and he is the hottest name in the rumor mill ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline.

St. Louis remained in a tie with the Phillies for the final NL wild-card spot with Friday's win and is still three games behind the Brewers in the NL central. Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning Friday night to help power the Cardinals.

The Nationals, who have the worst record in baseball, are set to start right-hander Erick Fedde on Saturday. He is 5-7 in 19 starts with a 4.95 ERA and 1.543 WHIP in 92-and-two-thirds innings. He got no decision Sunday at Arizona after allowing three runs on seven hits in four-and-two-thirds innings.

St. Louis is set to activate right-hander Dakota Hudson from the 15-day injured list for Saturday's game. He's been out with a neck strain since July 14 and in 18 starts is 6-6 with a 4.10 ERA and 1.355 WHIP in 96-and-two-thirds innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

