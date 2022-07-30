How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yoan Moncada and the Chicago White Sox will try to out-hit Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
White Sox vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The White Sox are fourth in MLB with a .256 batting average.
- The White Sox have the No. 17 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (433 total runs).
- The White Sox rank 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .311.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 352 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu has 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks while batting .299.
- Abreu is 89th in homers and 55th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Andrew Vaughn has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .288.
- Vaughn ranks 102nd in homers and 49th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Tim Anderson has put up a team-best batting average of .310.
- A.J. Pollock is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.241) this season while adding 11 home runs and 40 RBI.
- In all of baseball, Murphy is 89th in home runs and 92nd in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus is batting .240 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.
- Overall, Andrus is 171st in home runs and 189th in RBI this season.
- Seth Brown leads the club in homers (14) and runs batted in (43) this season.
- Tony Kemp has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .290. He's slugging .308 on the year.
White Sox and Athletics Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Guardians
W 5-4
Home
7/24/2022
Guardians
W 6-3
Home
7/26/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Away
7/27/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Away
7/29/2022
Athletics
L 7-3
Home
7/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/31/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/1/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/2/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/3/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/4/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
Rangers
L 11-8
Home
7/25/2022
Astros
W 7-5
Home
7/26/2022
Astros
W 5-3
Home
7/27/2022
Astros
W 4-2
Home
7/29/2022
White Sox
W 7-3
Away
7/30/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/31/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/2/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/3/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/4/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/6/2022
Giants
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
30
2022
Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)