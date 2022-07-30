How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty (25) center, high fives Oakland Athletics center fielder Skye Bolt (11) after he and Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) score on Piscotty's three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty (25) center, high fives Oakland Athletics center fielder Skye Bolt (11) after he and Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) score on Piscotty's three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Yoan Moncada and the Chicago White Sox will try to out-hit Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are fourth in MLB with a .256 batting average.
  • The White Sox have the No. 17 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (433 total runs).
  • The White Sox rank 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .311.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 352 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu has 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks while batting .299.
  • Abreu is 89th in homers and 55th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Andrew Vaughn has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .288.
  • Vaughn ranks 102nd in homers and 49th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Tim Anderson has put up a team-best batting average of .310.
  • A.J. Pollock is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.241) this season while adding 11 home runs and 40 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Murphy is 89th in home runs and 92nd in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus is batting .240 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.
  • Overall, Andrus is 171st in home runs and 189th in RBI this season.
  • Seth Brown leads the club in homers (14) and runs batted in (43) this season.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .290. He's slugging .308 on the year.

White Sox and Athletics Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Guardians

W 5-4

Home

7/24/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Home

7/26/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Away

7/27/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

7/29/2022

Athletics

L 7-3

Home

7/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/31/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/1/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/2/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/3/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Rangers

L 11-8

Home

7/25/2022

Astros

W 7-5

Home

7/26/2022

Astros

W 5-3

Home

7/27/2022

Astros

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

White Sox

W 7-3

Away

7/30/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/31/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/2/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/3/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/4/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/6/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18774146
Soccer

How to Watch OL Reign at Angel City FC

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
imago0047843567h (2)
Soccer

How to Watch Puebla vs. Atlético San Luis

By Christine Brown35 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Huracan vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty (25) center, high fives Oakland Athletics center fielder Skye Bolt (11) after he and Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) score on Piscotty's three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with Josh Bell (19) after the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jul 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) and second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) celebrate the win over the Chicago White Sox at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after being called out on strikes to end the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Phillies won 4-2 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty (25) center, high fives Oakland Athletics center fielder Skye Bolt (11) after he and Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) score on Piscotty's three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago