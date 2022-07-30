How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Rays vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The Rays' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- The Rays rank 22nd in runs scored with 411, 4.1 per game.
- The Rays rank 22nd in the league with an on-base percentage of .306.
- The Guardians rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- The Guardians have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 435 (4.4 per game).
- The Guardians have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Rays Impact Players
- Yandy Diaz paces the Rays with a team-leading batting average of .294.
- Diaz ranks 254th in home runs and 168th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Arozarena has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 47 runs batted in.
- Arozarena ranks 74th in homers in baseball and 58th in RBI.
- Ji-Man Choi is batting .265 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 40 walks.
- Isaac Paredes has launched a team-best 14 home runs.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (21) and runs batted in (83) this season while batting .290.
- In all of MLB, Ramirez ranks 16th in home runs and third in RBI.
- Amed Rosario has collected 111 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .404 on the year.
- Rosario is currently 254th in homers and 137th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with a .298 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in 28 runs.
- Josh Naylor is batting .282 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .514 this season.
Rays and Guardians Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/25/2022
Orioles
L 5-1
Away
7/26/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Away
7/27/2022
Orioles
W 6-4
Away
7/28/2022
Orioles
L 3-0
Away
7/29/2022
Guardians
L 4-1
Home
7/30/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/31/2022
Guardians
-
Home
8/2/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/3/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/4/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/5/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/25/2022
Red Sox
L 3-1
Away
7/26/2022
Red Sox
W 8-3
Away
7/27/2022
Red Sox
W 7-6
Away
7/28/2022
Red Sox
L 4-2
Away
7/29/2022
Rays
W 4-1
Away
7/30/2022
Rays
-
Away
7/31/2022
Rays
-
Away
8/1/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/2/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/4/2022
Astros
-
Home
How To Watch
July
30
2022
Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays
TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)