How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Nolan Jones (33) high-fives shortstop Amed Rosario (1) after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Rays' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
  • The Rays rank 22nd in runs scored with 411, 4.1 per game.
  • The Rays rank 22nd in the league with an on-base percentage of .306.
  • The Guardians rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
  • The Guardians have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 435 (4.4 per game).
  • The Guardians have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz paces the Rays with a team-leading batting average of .294.
  • Diaz ranks 254th in home runs and 168th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Arozarena has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 47 runs batted in.
  • Arozarena ranks 74th in homers in baseball and 58th in RBI.
  • Ji-Man Choi is batting .265 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 40 walks.
  • Isaac Paredes has launched a team-best 14 home runs.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (21) and runs batted in (83) this season while batting .290.
  • In all of MLB, Ramirez ranks 16th in home runs and third in RBI.
  • Amed Rosario has collected 111 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .404 on the year.
  • Rosario is currently 254th in homers and 137th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with a .298 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in 28 runs.
  • Josh Naylor is batting .282 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .514 this season.

Rays and Guardians Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Orioles

L 5-1

Away

7/26/2022

Orioles

L 5-3

Away

7/27/2022

Orioles

W 6-4

Away

7/28/2022

Orioles

L 3-0

Away

7/29/2022

Guardians

L 4-1

Home

7/30/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/31/2022

Guardians

-

Home

8/2/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/3/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/4/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/5/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Red Sox

L 3-1

Away

7/26/2022

Red Sox

W 8-3

Away

7/27/2022

Red Sox

W 7-6

Away

7/28/2022

Red Sox

L 4-2

Away

7/29/2022

Rays

W 4-1

Away

7/30/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/31/2022

Rays

-

Away

8/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/4/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
