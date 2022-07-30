How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Jul 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Nolan Jones (33) high-fives shortstop Amed Rosario (1) after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Rays' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

The Rays rank 22nd in runs scored with 411, 4.1 per game.

The Rays rank 22nd in the league with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Guardians rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

The Guardians have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 435 (4.4 per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

Yandy Diaz paces the Rays with a team-leading batting average of .294.

Diaz ranks 254th in home runs and 168th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Arozarena has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 47 runs batted in.

Arozarena ranks 74th in homers in baseball and 58th in RBI.

Ji-Man Choi is batting .265 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 40 walks.

Isaac Paredes has launched a team-best 14 home runs.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (21) and runs batted in (83) this season while batting .290.

In all of MLB, Ramirez ranks 16th in home runs and third in RBI.

Amed Rosario has collected 111 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .404 on the year.

Rosario is currently 254th in homers and 137th in RBI in the major leagues.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with a .298 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in 28 runs.

Josh Naylor is batting .282 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .514 this season.

Rays and Guardians Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Orioles L 5-1 Away 7/26/2022 Orioles L 5-3 Away 7/27/2022 Orioles W 6-4 Away 7/28/2022 Orioles L 3-0 Away 7/29/2022 Guardians L 4-1 Home 7/30/2022 Guardians - Home 7/31/2022 Guardians - Home 8/2/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/3/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/4/2022 Tigers - Away 8/5/2022 Tigers - Away

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Red Sox L 3-1 Away 7/26/2022 Red Sox W 8-3 Away 7/27/2022 Red Sox W 7-6 Away 7/28/2022 Red Sox L 4-2 Away 7/29/2022 Rays W 4-1 Away 7/30/2022 Rays - Away 7/31/2022 Rays - Away 8/1/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/4/2022 Astros - Home

