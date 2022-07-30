How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trea Turner head into the third of a four-game series against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Coors Field.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .257 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 5.2 runs per game (516 total runs).
- The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .336 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 458 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman leads the team in batting average with a mark of .319.
- Among all major league hitters, Freeman is fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Trea Turner has totaled 73 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Turner ranks 42nd in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 23 long balls.
- Will Smith is batting .262 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (71) this season while batting .280.
- In all of the major leagues, Cron is 14th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .472 on the year.
- Blackmon is currently 38th in home runs and 18th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Brendan Rodgers has collected 96 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .423 this season.
- Connor Joe is batting .252 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.
Dodgers and Rockies Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/25/2022
Nationals
L 4-1
Home
7/26/2022
Nationals
L 8-3
Home
7/27/2022
Nationals
W 7-1
Home
7/28/2022
Rockies
W 13-0
Away
7/29/2022
Rockies
W 5-4
Away
7/30/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/31/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/1/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/2/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/3/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/4/2022
Giants
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/25/2022
Brewers
W 2-0
Away
7/26/2022
White Sox
L 2-1
Home
7/27/2022
White Sox
W 6-5
Home
7/28/2022
Dodgers
L 13-0
Home
7/29/2022
Dodgers
L 5-4
Home
7/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/31/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/1/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/3/2022
Padres
-
Away
