How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trea Turner head into the third of a four-game series against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Coors Field.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .257 batting average is third-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 5.2 runs per game (516 total runs).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 458 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman leads the team in batting average with a mark of .319.
  • Among all major league hitters, Freeman is fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
  • Trea Turner has totaled 73 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Turner ranks 42nd in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 23 long balls.
  • Will Smith is batting .262 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (71) this season while batting .280.
  • In all of the major leagues, Cron is 14th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .472 on the year.
  • Blackmon is currently 38th in home runs and 18th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 96 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .423 this season.
  • Connor Joe is batting .252 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Nationals

L 4-1

Home

7/26/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Home

7/27/2022

Nationals

W 7-1

Home

7/28/2022

Rockies

W 13-0

Away

7/29/2022

Rockies

W 5-4

Away

7/30/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/31/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/4/2022

Giants

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

W 2-0

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

L 2-1

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

W 6-5

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

L 13-0

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Home

7/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/1/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/3/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

