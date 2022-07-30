How to Watch Cubs at Giants

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Giants (49-51) have lost eight of their last nine games and have split the first two games of a four-game series with the Cubs (41-58), who have won seven of their last eight. The series continues Saturday night at Oracle Park.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Today:
Game Date: July 30, 2022
Game Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Live stream the Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Patrick Wisdom homered for the second straight game and Chicago scored three times in the top of the ninth to take a 4-0 lead before holding on for a 4-2 victory over San Francisco on Friday night.
The Giants are now four games behind the Cardinals and Phillies in the NL wild-card race and are a dismal 9-17 in July.
Right-hander Jakob Junis is scheduled for San Francisco on Saturday. He is 4-2 in eight starts and 11 appearances this season, posting a 2.98 ERA and 1.012 WHIP in 54-and-one-third innings. He lost on Monday at Arizona, allowing a run on three hits in four-and-one-third innings in his return from a strained hamstring.
Veteran lefty Drew Smyly is set to go for the Cubs. He is 3-5 in 12 starts with a 3.93 ERA and 1.273 WHIP in 55 innings. On Sunday, Smyly picked up his first win since returning from the injured list on July 1, allowing two runs — one earned — on four hits in six innings at Philadelphia.
Regional restrictions may apply.