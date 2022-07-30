How to Watch Cubs at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs have won seven of eight while the struggling Giants fade from playoff contention as the two clubs meet on Saturday.

The Giants (49-51) have lost eight of their last nine games and have split the first two games of a four-game series with the Cubs (41-58), who have won seven of their last eight. The series continues Saturday night at Oracle Park.

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Patrick Wisdom homered for the second straight game and Chicago scored three times in the top of the ninth to take a 4-0 lead before holding on for a 4-2 victory over San Francisco on Friday night. 

The Giants are now four games behind the Cardinals and Phillies in the NL wild-card race and are a dismal 9-17 in July.

Right-hander Jakob Junis is scheduled for San Francisco on Saturday. He is 4-2 in eight starts and 11 appearances this season, posting a 2.98 ERA and 1.012 WHIP in 54-and-one-third innings. He lost on Monday at Arizona, allowing a run on three hits in four-and-one-third innings in his return from a strained hamstring.

Veteran lefty Drew Smyly is set to go for the Cubs. He is 3-5 in 12 starts with a 3.93 ERA and 1.273 WHIP in 55 innings. On Sunday, Smyly picked up his first win since returning from the injured list on July 1, allowing two runs — one earned — on four hits in six innings at Philadelphia.

Regional restrictions may apply.

