Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Guardians and Rays among the teams battling for wild card spots in the AL as they face off on Saturday.

The Guardians (51-48) drew first blood in their three-game series with the Rays (53-47) at Tropicana Field and can wrap up the series win on Saturday. Cleveland has won three of its last four games while Tampa Bay has lost six of seven.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays in Canada Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network (Canada)

Live stream the Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays game on fuboTV: Start your subscription today!

On Friday night, José Ramírez hit his 21st homer of the season and had three RBI to power the Guardians to a 4-1 victory in the series opener. Cleveland moved to within a game of the Twins in the AL Central race and trails the Rays by one-and-a-half games for the third and final wild-card spot.

It was the first meeting of the season between the clubs.

On Saturday, former Cleveland ace Corey Kluber is scheduled to start for Tampa Bay. The 36-year-old is which his fourth team in as many seasons and is 6-6 in 19 starts with a 3.91 ERA and 1.141 WHIP in 99 innings. Kluber lost his last start on Monday at Baltimore, allowing five runs —four earned —in five innings.

The Guardians are set to go with right-hander Zach Plesac. In 18 starts, he is 2-8 with a 4.09 ERA and 1.263 WHIP over 99 innings. He also lost on Monday, surrendering three runs on three hits with three walks in five innings at Boston.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network (Canada)
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18772906
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Rays in Canada

By Phil Watsonjust now
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Portland Timbers defender Dario Zuparic (13) and midfielder Diego Chara (21) clear the ball away from Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Timbers at United FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar9 minutes ago
Jimmie Johnson Indycar
IndyCar

How to Watch IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix

By Kristofer Habbas19 minutes ago
Big3
Basketball

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 7

By Kristofer Habbas26 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

Pacific FC vs. Valour FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Archers LC vs Atlas LC

By Evan Lazar37 minutes ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

American Track League stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas42 minutes ago
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas42 minutes ago
SYFY
entertainment

How to Watch Happy Birthday Harry Marathon

By Adam Childs48 minutes ago