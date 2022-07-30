How to Watch Guardians at Rays in Canada

The Guardians and Rays among the teams battling for wild card spots in the AL as they face off on Saturday.

The Guardians (51-48) drew first blood in their three-game series with the Rays (53-47) at Tropicana Field and can wrap up the series win on Saturday. Cleveland has won three of its last four games while Tampa Bay has lost six of seven.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays in Canada Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network (Canada)

On Friday night, José Ramírez hit his 21st homer of the season and had three RBI to power the Guardians to a 4-1 victory in the series opener. Cleveland moved to within a game of the Twins in the AL Central race and trails the Rays by one-and-a-half games for the third and final wild-card spot.

It was the first meeting of the season between the clubs.

On Saturday, former Cleveland ace Corey Kluber is scheduled to start for Tampa Bay. The 36-year-old is which his fourth team in as many seasons and is 6-6 in 19 starts with a 3.91 ERA and 1.141 WHIP in 99 innings. Kluber lost his last start on Monday at Baltimore, allowing five runs —four earned —in five innings.

The Guardians are set to go with right-hander Zach Plesac. In 18 starts, he is 2-8 with a 4.09 ERA and 1.263 WHIP over 99 innings. He also lost on Monday, surrendering three runs on three hits with three walks in five innings at Boston.

