Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners take the field against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 16th in the majors with a .240 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (454 total).
  • The Astros rank ninth in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored 409 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (30), runs batted in (69) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .316.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Alvarez is third in homers and seventh in RBI.
  • Tucker is batting .245 with 14 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Tucker is 24th in homers and 13th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .244 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 54 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .270 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 37 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 57 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Rodriguez's home run total is 29th and his RBI tally ranks 23rd.
  • Ty France's batting average of .309 leads all Seattle hitters this season.
  • France is 63rd in home runs and 39th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .307 on the year.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Away

7/26/2022

Athletics

L 5-3

Away

7/27/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Away

7/28/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

Mariners

W 11-1

Home

7/30/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/31/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/2/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/4/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Home

7/26/2022

Rangers

W 5-4

Home

7/27/2022

Rangers

W 4-2

Home

7/28/2022

Astros

L 4-2

Away

7/29/2022

Astros

L 11-1

Away

7/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/31/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/1/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/2/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/3/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18774146
Soccer

How to Watch OL Reign at Angel City FC

By Christine Brown32 minutes ago
imago0047843567h (2)
Soccer

How to Watch Puebla vs. Atlético San Luis

By Christine Brown38 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Huracan vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty (25) center, high fives Oakland Athletics center fielder Skye Bolt (11) after he and Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) score on Piscotty's three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with Josh Bell (19) after the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Jul 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) and second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) celebrate the win over the Chicago White Sox at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after being called out on strikes to end the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Phillies won 4-2 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty (25) center, high fives Oakland Athletics center fielder Skye Bolt (11) after he and Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) score on Piscotty's three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago