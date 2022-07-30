Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners take the field against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros are 16th in the majors with a .240 batting average.

The Astros are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (454 total).

The Astros rank ninth in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored 409 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (30), runs batted in (69) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .316.

Of all hitters in MLB, Alvarez is third in homers and seventh in RBI.

Tucker is batting .245 with 14 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks.

Tucker is 24th in homers and 13th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Alex Bregman is hitting .244 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 54 walks.

Jose Altuve is batting .270 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 37 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 57 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Rodriguez's home run total is 29th and his RBI tally ranks 23rd.

Ty France's batting average of .309 leads all Seattle hitters this season.

France is 63rd in home runs and 39th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

J.P. Crawford has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Adam Frazier has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .307 on the year.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Away 7/26/2022 Athletics L 5-3 Away 7/27/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Away 7/28/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Home 7/29/2022 Mariners W 11-1 Home 7/30/2022 Mariners - Home 7/31/2022 Mariners - Home 8/1/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/2/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/3/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/4/2022 Guardians - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Home 7/26/2022 Rangers W 5-4 Home 7/27/2022 Rangers W 4-2 Home 7/28/2022 Astros L 4-2 Away 7/29/2022 Astros L 11-1 Away 7/30/2022 Astros - Away 7/31/2022 Astros - Away 8/1/2022 Yankees - Away 8/2/2022 Yankees - Away 8/3/2022 Yankees - Away 8/5/2022 Angels - Home

