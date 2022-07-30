Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners take the field against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros are 16th in the majors with a .240 batting average.
- The Astros are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (454 total).
- The Astros rank ninth in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- The Mariners have scored 409 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (30), runs batted in (69) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .316.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Alvarez is third in homers and seventh in RBI.
- Tucker is batting .245 with 14 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
- Tucker is 24th in homers and 13th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .244 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 54 walks.
- Jose Altuve is batting .270 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 37 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 57 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Rodriguez's home run total is 29th and his RBI tally ranks 23rd.
- Ty France's batting average of .309 leads all Seattle hitters this season.
- France is 63rd in home runs and 39th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- J.P. Crawford has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.
- Adam Frazier has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .307 on the year.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/25/2022
Athletics
L 7-5
Away
7/26/2022
Athletics
L 5-3
Away
7/27/2022
Athletics
L 4-2
Away
7/28/2022
Mariners
W 4-2
Home
7/29/2022
Mariners
W 11-1
Home
7/30/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/31/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/1/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/2/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/3/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/4/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/25/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Home
7/26/2022
Rangers
W 5-4
Home
7/27/2022
Rangers
W 4-2
Home
7/28/2022
Astros
L 4-2
Away
7/29/2022
Astros
L 11-1
Away
7/30/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/31/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/1/2022
Yankees
-
Away
8/2/2022
Yankees
-
Away
8/3/2022
Yankees
-
Away
8/5/2022
Angels
-
Home
