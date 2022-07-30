How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies

The Dodgers have beaten the Rockies six straight times, including twice in this four-game series

The Dodgers (67-32) have the best record in baseball and are an MLB-best 20-4 in July after opening a four-game series with two straight wins over the Rockies (45-56). The series between NL West rivals continues Saturday night at Coors Field.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Los Angeles has opened a 12-game lead in the NL West and has beaten Colorado six straight times after losing four of the first five meetings this season. On Friday, Will Smith and Trayce Thompson hit two-run homers as the Dodgers overcame 13 men left on base and a rough ninth inning from closer Craig Kimbrel for a 5-4 win.

The Rockies are going with left-hander Kyle Freeland on Saturday. He is 5-7 in 19 starts with a 4.64 ERA and 1.362 WHIP in 108.2 innings. On Monday, Freeland earned his first win in almost a month, firing seven shutout innings at Milwaukee.

Los Angeles will give the ball to three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw. In 13 starts, he is 7-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 0.947 WHIP in 76 innings with 81 strikeouts. On Sunday, he took a no-decision in a win over the Giants after allowing four runs on five hits in 4.1 innings.

