How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Coors Field.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .257 batting average is third-best in the majors.
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.2 runs per game (516 total).
  • The Dodgers have a league-best .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 458 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .319.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Freeman's home runs rank him 42nd, and his RBI tally ranks him 11th.
  • Turner has racked up 73 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Turner ranks 42nd in homers in the majors and fifth in RBI.
  • Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 23 long balls.
  • Will Smith is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .280 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 71 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home run total is 14th and his RBI tally ranks sixth.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .271 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.
  • Blackmon ranks 38th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 18th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 96 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .423 this season.
  • Connor Joe has 86 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Nationals

L 4-1

Home

7/26/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Home

7/27/2022

Nationals

W 7-1

Home

7/28/2022

Rockies

W 13-0

Away

7/29/2022

Rockies

W 5-4

Away

7/30/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/31/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/4/2022

Giants

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

W 2-0

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

L 2-1

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

W 6-5

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

L 13-0

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Home

7/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/1/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/3/2022

Padres

-

Away

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
