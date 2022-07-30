How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Christian Vazquez and Andrew McCutchen hit the field when the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Saturday at Fenway Park.
Brewers vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Brewers vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.
- The Brewers score the sixth-most runs in baseball (463 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Brewers' .318 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in the league.
- The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
- The Red Sox have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 457 (4.5 per game).
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with 20 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 64.
- In all of MLB, Tellez is 19th in homers and 13th in RBI.
- Christian Yelich has a club-high .257 batting average.
- Yelich ranks 146th in home runs and 137th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 20 long balls.
- McCutchen has 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .254.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Xander Bogaerts has been key for Boston with 112 hits, an OBP of .389 plus a slugging percentage of .458.
- Among all batters in MLB, Bogaerts ranks 146th in home runs and 81st in RBI.
- Alex Verdugo is batting .270 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.
- Overall, Verdugo ranks 192nd in home runs and 43rd in RBI this year.
- J.D. Martinez is slashing .289/.358/.461 this season for the Red Sox.
- Vazquez has collected 80 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .430 on the year.
Brewers and Red Sox Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
Rockies
W 10-9
Home
7/25/2022
Rockies
L 2-0
Home
7/26/2022
Twins
W 7-6
Home
7/27/2022
Twins
W 10-4
Home
7/29/2022
Red Sox
W 4-1
Away
7/30/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/31/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/2/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/3/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/4/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/5/2022
Reds
-
Home
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/25/2022
Guardians
W 3-1
Home
7/26/2022
Guardians
L 8-3
Home
7/27/2022
Guardians
L 7-6
Home
7/28/2022
Guardians
W 4-2
Home
7/29/2022
Brewers
L 4-1
Home
7/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/31/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/1/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/2/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/3/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/4/2022
Royals
-
Away
