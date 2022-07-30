Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) and second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) celebrate the win over the Chicago White Sox at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will see Sonny Gray on the hill for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Padres vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.
  • The Padres are the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (442 total).
  • The Padres are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
  • The Twins rank eighth in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
  • The Twins have scored 449 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Twins have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .298, and paces the Padres in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 56.
  • Machado is 35th in home runs and 25th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Jurickson Profar is batting .241 with 21 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 53 walks.
  • Profar ranks 120th in homers and 92nd in RBI so far this year.
  • Jake Cronenworth is batting .235 with 23 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 47 walks.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .274 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .336. He's also hit five home runs with 33 RBI.
  • Arraez's home run total puts him 216th in the majors, and he ranks 153rd in RBI.
  • Jorge Polanco is a key run producer for Minnesota with a .236 average, 14 homers and 49 RBI.
  • Overall, Polanco is 52nd in home runs and 50th in RBI this season.
  • Max Kepler has 70 hits this season and a slash line of .244/.344/.390.
  • Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs with 25 while driving in 45 runs and slugging .544.

Padres and Twins Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Mets

L 8-5

Away

7/25/2022

Tigers

L 12-4

Away

7/26/2022

Tigers

W 6-4

Away

7/27/2022

Tigers

L 4-3

Away

7/29/2022

Twins

W 10-1

Home

7/30/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/31/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/1/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/3/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Tigers

W 8-4

Away

7/24/2022

Tigers

W 9-1

Away

7/26/2022

Brewers

L 7-6

Away

7/27/2022

Brewers

L 10-4

Away

7/29/2022

Padres

L 10-1

Away

7/30/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/31/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/1/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/2/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/3/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/4/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Minnesota Twins at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

