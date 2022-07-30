Minnesota Twins vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will see Sonny Gray on the hill for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Padres vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Padres vs. Twins Batting Stats
- The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.
- The Padres are the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (442 total).
- The Padres are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
- The Twins rank eighth in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
- The Twins have scored 449 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Twins have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .298, and paces the Padres in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 56.
- Machado is 35th in home runs and 25th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Jurickson Profar is batting .241 with 21 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 53 walks.
- Profar ranks 120th in homers and 92nd in RBI so far this year.
- Jake Cronenworth is batting .235 with 23 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 47 walks.
- Eric Hosmer is hitting .274 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.
Twins Impact Players
- Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .336. He's also hit five home runs with 33 RBI.
- Arraez's home run total puts him 216th in the majors, and he ranks 153rd in RBI.
- Jorge Polanco is a key run producer for Minnesota with a .236 average, 14 homers and 49 RBI.
- Overall, Polanco is 52nd in home runs and 50th in RBI this season.
- Max Kepler has 70 hits this season and a slash line of .244/.344/.390.
- Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs with 25 while driving in 45 runs and slugging .544.
Padres and Twins Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
Mets
L 8-5
Away
7/25/2022
Tigers
L 12-4
Away
7/26/2022
Tigers
W 6-4
Away
7/27/2022
Tigers
L 4-3
Away
7/29/2022
Twins
W 10-1
Home
7/30/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/31/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/1/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/2/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/2/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/3/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Tigers
W 8-4
Away
7/24/2022
Tigers
W 9-1
Away
7/26/2022
Brewers
L 7-6
Away
7/27/2022
Brewers
L 10-4
Away
7/29/2022
Padres
L 10-1
Away
7/30/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/31/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/1/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/2/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/3/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/4/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
30
2022
Minnesota Twins at San Diego Padres
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)