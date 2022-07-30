Jul 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) and second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) celebrate the win over the Chicago White Sox at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will see Sonny Gray on the hill for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Padres vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

Padres vs. Twins Batting Stats

The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

The Padres are the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (442 total).

The Padres are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Twins rank eighth in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

The Twins have scored 449 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Twins have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .298, and paces the Padres in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 56.

Machado is 35th in home runs and 25th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Jurickson Profar is batting .241 with 21 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 53 walks.

Profar ranks 120th in homers and 92nd in RBI so far this year.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .235 with 23 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 47 walks.

Eric Hosmer is hitting .274 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .336. He's also hit five home runs with 33 RBI.

Arraez's home run total puts him 216th in the majors, and he ranks 153rd in RBI.

Jorge Polanco is a key run producer for Minnesota with a .236 average, 14 homers and 49 RBI.

Overall, Polanco is 52nd in home runs and 50th in RBI this season.

Max Kepler has 70 hits this season and a slash line of .244/.344/.390.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs with 25 while driving in 45 runs and slugging .544.

Padres and Twins Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Mets L 8-5 Away 7/25/2022 Tigers L 12-4 Away 7/26/2022 Tigers W 6-4 Away 7/27/2022 Tigers L 4-3 Away 7/29/2022 Twins W 10-1 Home 7/30/2022 Twins - Home 7/31/2022 Twins - Home 8/1/2022 Rockies - Home 8/2/2022 Rockies - Home 8/2/2022 Rockies - Home 8/3/2022 Rockies - Home

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Tigers W 8-4 Away 7/24/2022 Tigers W 9-1 Away 7/26/2022 Brewers L 7-6 Away 7/27/2022 Brewers L 10-4 Away 7/29/2022 Padres L 10-1 Away 7/30/2022 Padres - Away 7/31/2022 Padres - Away 8/1/2022 Tigers - Home 8/2/2022 Tigers - Home 8/3/2022 Tigers - Home 8/4/2022 Blue Jays - Home

