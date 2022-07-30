How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Jul 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty (25) center, high fives Oakland Athletics center fielder Skye Bolt (11) after he and Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) score on Piscotty's three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will play Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The White Sox are fourth in the majors with a .256 batting average.

The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 433, 4.4 per game.

The White Sox's .311 on-base percentage is 18th in the league.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 352 (3.5 per game).

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .275.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu is hitting .299 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .382.

In all of baseball, Abreu is 90th in home runs and 56th in RBI.

Vaughn is hitting .288 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Of all major league hitters, Vaughn is 102nd in homers and 50th in RBI.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .310.

A.J. Pollock has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .238.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy leads Oakland with a batting average of .241. He's also hit 11 home runs with 40 RBI.

Among all batters in MLB, Murphy's home run total ranks 90th and his RBI tally is 92nd.

Elvis Andrus has collected 75 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .377 on the year.

Andrus is currently 171st in home runs and 189th in RBI in the big leagues.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (14) and runs batted in (43) this season while batting .230.

Tony Kemp has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .290. He's slugging .308 on the year.

White Sox and Athletics Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Guardians W 5-4 Home 7/24/2022 Guardians W 6-3 Home 7/26/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Away 7/27/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 7/29/2022 Athletics L 7-3 Home 7/30/2022 Athletics - Home 7/31/2022 Athletics - Home 8/1/2022 Royals - Home 8/2/2022 Royals - Home 8/3/2022 Royals - Home 8/4/2022 Rangers - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Rangers L 11-8 Home 7/25/2022 Astros W 7-5 Home 7/26/2022 Astros W 5-3 Home 7/27/2022 Astros W 4-2 Home 7/29/2022 White Sox W 7-3 Away 7/30/2022 White Sox - Away 7/31/2022 White Sox - Away 8/2/2022 Angels - Away 8/3/2022 Angels - Away 8/4/2022 Angels - Away 8/6/2022 Giants - Home

