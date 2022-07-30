How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will play Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
White Sox vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
White Sox vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The White Sox are fourth in the majors with a .256 batting average.
- The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 433, 4.4 per game.
- The White Sox's .311 on-base percentage is 18th in the league.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.
- The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 352 (3.5 per game).
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .275.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu is hitting .299 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .382.
- In all of baseball, Abreu is 90th in home runs and 56th in RBI.
- Vaughn is hitting .288 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Of all major league hitters, Vaughn is 102nd in homers and 50th in RBI.
- Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .310.
- A.J. Pollock has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .238.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads Oakland with a batting average of .241. He's also hit 11 home runs with 40 RBI.
- Among all batters in MLB, Murphy's home run total ranks 90th and his RBI tally is 92nd.
- Elvis Andrus has collected 75 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .377 on the year.
- Andrus is currently 171st in home runs and 189th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (14) and runs batted in (43) this season while batting .230.
- Tony Kemp has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .290. He's slugging .308 on the year.
White Sox and Athletics Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Guardians
W 5-4
Home
7/24/2022
Guardians
W 6-3
Home
7/26/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Away
7/27/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Away
7/29/2022
Athletics
L 7-3
Home
7/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/31/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/1/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/2/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/3/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/4/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
Rangers
L 11-8
Home
7/25/2022
Astros
W 7-5
Home
7/26/2022
Astros
W 5-3
Home
7/27/2022
Astros
W 4-2
Home
7/29/2022
White Sox
W 7-3
Away
7/30/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/31/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/2/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/3/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/4/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/6/2022
Giants
-
Home
