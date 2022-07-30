How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty (25) center, high fives Oakland Athletics center fielder Skye Bolt (11) after he and Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) score on Piscotty's three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will play Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are fourth in the majors with a .256 batting average.
  • The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 433, 4.4 per game.
  • The White Sox's .311 on-base percentage is 18th in the league.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 352 (3.5 per game).
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .275.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is hitting .299 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .382.
  • In all of baseball, Abreu is 90th in home runs and 56th in RBI.
  • Vaughn is hitting .288 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Of all major league hitters, Vaughn is 102nd in homers and 50th in RBI.
  • Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .310.
  • A.J. Pollock has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .238.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland with a batting average of .241. He's also hit 11 home runs with 40 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Murphy's home run total ranks 90th and his RBI tally is 92nd.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 75 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .377 on the year.
  • Andrus is currently 171st in home runs and 189th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (14) and runs batted in (43) this season while batting .230.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .290. He's slugging .308 on the year.

White Sox and Athletics Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Guardians

W 5-4

Home

7/24/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Home

7/26/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Away

7/27/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

7/29/2022

Athletics

L 7-3

Home

7/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/31/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/1/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/2/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/3/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Rangers

L 11-8

Home

7/25/2022

Astros

W 7-5

Home

7/26/2022

Astros

W 5-3

Home

7/27/2022

Astros

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

White Sox

W 7-3

Away

7/30/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/31/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/2/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/3/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/4/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/6/2022

Giants

-

Home

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
