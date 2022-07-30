How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Jul 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after being called out on strikes to end the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Phillies won 4-2 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies meet Calvin Mitchell and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.

Phillies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

Phillies vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.247).

The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (466 total, 4.7 per game).

The Phillies' .311 on-base percentage ranks 18th in the league.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 360 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs (32) and runs batted in (65).

Schwarber's home runs rank him second in the majors, and he ranks 11th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .253 with 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 48 walks.

Hoskins is 19th in home runs and 56th in RBI so far this year.

J.T. Realmuto is batting .254 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks.

Bohm paces the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .296.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .248 with five home runs and 29 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Hayes ranks 216th in home runs and 182nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (32) this season. He's batting .240 while slugging .408.

Chavis is currently 102nd in homers and 165th in RBI in the major leagues.

Ben Gamel has collected 49 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Diego Castillo is batting .203 with an OBP of .248 and a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Phillies and Pirates Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Braves W 6-4 Home 7/26/2022 Braves L 6-3 Home 7/27/2022 Braves W 7-2 Home 7/28/2022 Pirates W 8-7 Away 7/29/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Away 7/30/2022 Pirates - Away 7/31/2022 Pirates - Away 8/2/2022 Braves - Away 8/3/2022 Braves - Away 8/4/2022 Nationals - Home 8/5/2022 Nationals - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Marlins L 6-5 Home 7/25/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Away 7/26/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Away 7/28/2022 Phillies L 8-7 Home 7/29/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Home 7/30/2022 Phillies - Home 7/31/2022 Phillies - Home 8/2/2022 Brewers - Home 8/3/2022 Brewers - Home 8/4/2022 Brewers - Home 8/5/2022 Orioles - Away

