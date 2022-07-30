How to Watch Phillies at Pirates

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies have taken the first two games of a four-game set with Pirates as NL wild-card race tightens.

The Phillies (53-47) have won three straight games and enter play on Saturday in a tie for the final NL wild-card position. The last two of those wins have come against the Pirates (40-60), who have dropped five in a row and 10 of their last 12. The teams continue their four-game series on Saturday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Phillies are tied with the Cardinals for the final wild-card spot in the National League, four games ahead of the Giants. Rhys Hopkins hit his 20th homer of the season to lead off the 10th inning for Philadelphia in Friday's 4-2 victory. The Pirates led 2-0 before Kyle Schwarber's two-run single tied things up in the seventh.

Right-hander Mitch Keller is scheduled to start for Pittsburgh on Saturday. He is 3-7 with a 4.35 ERA and 1.421 WHIP in 95 innings this season, starting 17 games and appearing in 19. He got no decision on Sunday against the Marlins after allowing three runs and striking out seven in six innings.

The Phillies will call on left-hander Ranger Suárez. In 17 starts, Suárez is 7-5 with a 3.84 ERA and 1.393 WHIP in 89 innings. He worked the first five innings of Monday's win against the Braves, allowing three unearned runs fon four hits.

