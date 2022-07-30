Jul 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after being called out on strikes to end the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Phillies won 4-2 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto will hit the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Calvin Mitchell on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at PNC Park.

Phillies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.247).

The Phillies are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (466 total).

The Phillies' .311 on-base percentage ranks 18th in the league.

The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .219.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 360 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies with 32 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 65.

Including all major league hitters, Schwarber is 150th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Rhys Hoskins has 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .253.

Hoskins ranks 19th in home runs and 55th in RBI in the majors.

Realmuto has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks while hitting .254.

Alec Bohm paces the Phillies with a team-leading batting average of .296.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with five home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

In all of MLB, Hayes is 216th in home runs and 182nd in RBI.

Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .240 average, 10 homers and 32 RBI.

Chavis ranks 102nd in homers and 164th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Ben Gamel is slashing .237/.329/.362 this season for the Pirates.

Diego Castillo has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .248. He's slugging .373 on the year.

Phillies and Pirates Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Braves W 6-4 Home 7/26/2022 Braves L 6-3 Home 7/27/2022 Braves W 7-2 Home 7/28/2022 Pirates W 8-7 Away 7/29/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Away 7/30/2022 Pirates - Away 7/31/2022 Pirates - Away 8/2/2022 Braves - Away 8/3/2022 Braves - Away 8/4/2022 Nationals - Home 8/5/2022 Nationals - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Marlins L 6-5 Home 7/25/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Away 7/26/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Away 7/28/2022 Phillies L 8-7 Home 7/29/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Home 7/30/2022 Phillies - Home 7/31/2022 Phillies - Home 8/2/2022 Brewers - Home 8/3/2022 Brewers - Home 8/4/2022 Brewers - Home 8/5/2022 Orioles - Away

