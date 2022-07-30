How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) and second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) celebrate the win over the Chicago White Sox at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will try to beat Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins when the teams square off on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Padres vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Padres vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The Padres are 16th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
  • The Padres rank 15th in runs scored with 442, 4.4 per game.
  • The Padres are 13th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Twins have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
  • The Twins rank 13th in the league with 449 total runs scored this season.
  • The Twins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .321.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .298, and paces the Padres in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 56.
  • In all of baseball, Machado ranks 35th in homers and 25th in RBI.
  • Jurickson Profar has 21 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 53 walks while batting .241.
  • Profar ranks 120th in home runs and 92nd in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Jake Cronenworth is batting .235 with 23 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 47 walks.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .274 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .336. He's also hit five home runs with 33 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Arraez is 216th in home runs and 153rd in RBI.
  • Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in with 49 while batting .236 with 14 homers.
  • Polanco is currently 52nd in homers and 49th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Max Kepler has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
  • Byron Buxton's 25 home runs are most among Minnesota batters. He's driven in 45 runs this season while slugging .544.

Padres and Twins Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Mets

L 8-5

Away

7/25/2022

Tigers

L 12-4

Away

7/26/2022

Tigers

W 6-4

Away

7/27/2022

Tigers

L 4-3

Away

7/29/2022

Twins

W 10-1

Home

7/30/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/31/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/1/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/3/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Tigers

W 8-4

Away

7/24/2022

Tigers

W 9-1

Away

7/26/2022

Brewers

L 7-6

Away

7/27/2022

Brewers

L 10-4

Away

7/29/2022

Padres

L 10-1

Away

7/30/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/31/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/1/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/2/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/3/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/4/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Minnesota Twins at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
