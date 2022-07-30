How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Jul 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) and second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) celebrate the win over the Chicago White Sox at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will try to beat Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins when the teams square off on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Padres vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Padres vs. Twins Batting Stats

The Padres are 16th in MLB with a .240 batting average.

The Padres rank 15th in runs scored with 442, 4.4 per game.

The Padres are 13th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Twins have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

The Twins rank 13th in the league with 449 total runs scored this season.

The Twins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .321.

Padres Impact Players

Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .298, and paces the Padres in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 56.

In all of baseball, Machado ranks 35th in homers and 25th in RBI.

Jurickson Profar has 21 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 53 walks while batting .241.

Profar ranks 120th in home runs and 92nd in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .235 with 23 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 47 walks.

Eric Hosmer is hitting .274 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .336. He's also hit five home runs with 33 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Arraez is 216th in home runs and 153rd in RBI.

Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in with 49 while batting .236 with 14 homers.

Polanco is currently 52nd in homers and 49th in RBI in the big leagues.

Max Kepler has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Byron Buxton's 25 home runs are most among Minnesota batters. He's driven in 45 runs this season while slugging .544.

Padres and Twins Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Mets L 8-5 Away 7/25/2022 Tigers L 12-4 Away 7/26/2022 Tigers W 6-4 Away 7/27/2022 Tigers L 4-3 Away 7/29/2022 Twins W 10-1 Home 7/30/2022 Twins - Home 7/31/2022 Twins - Home 8/1/2022 Rockies - Home 8/2/2022 Rockies - Home 8/2/2022 Rockies - Home 8/3/2022 Rockies - Home

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Tigers W 8-4 Away 7/24/2022 Tigers W 9-1 Away 7/26/2022 Brewers L 7-6 Away 7/27/2022 Brewers L 10-4 Away 7/29/2022 Padres L 10-1 Away 7/30/2022 Padres - Away 7/31/2022 Padres - Away 8/1/2022 Tigers - Home 8/2/2022 Tigers - Home 8/3/2022 Tigers - Home 8/4/2022 Blue Jays - Home

