Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman will take the field against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros rank 16th in the majors with a .240 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (454 total runs).

The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in the league.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 409 (four per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 30 home runs and 69 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .316.

Of all MLB hitters, Alvarez is fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Kyle Tucker has 14 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .245.

Among all major league hitters, Tucker is 24th in home runs and 13th in RBI.

Bregman is batting .244 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 54 walks.

Jose Altuve is batting .270 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 37 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 57 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Rodriguez ranks 29th in homers and 23rd in RBI.

Ty France is batting .309 to lead Seattle, while adding 13 homers and 52 runs batted in this season.

Overall, France ranks 63rd in homers and 39th in RBI this season.

J.P. Crawford has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.344/.379.

Adam Frazier has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .307 on the year.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Away 7/26/2022 Athletics L 5-3 Away 7/27/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Away 7/28/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Home 7/29/2022 Mariners W 11-1 Home 7/30/2022 Mariners - Home 7/31/2022 Mariners - Home 8/1/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/2/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/3/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/4/2022 Guardians - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Home 7/26/2022 Rangers W 5-4 Home 7/27/2022 Rangers W 4-2 Home 7/28/2022 Astros L 4-2 Away 7/29/2022 Astros L 11-1 Away 7/30/2022 Astros - Away 7/31/2022 Astros - Away 8/1/2022 Yankees - Away 8/2/2022 Yankees - Away 8/3/2022 Yankees - Away 8/5/2022 Angels - Home

