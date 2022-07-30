How to Watch Mariners at Astros

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros go for their third straight win on Saturday when they host the Mariners in the third of a four-game series

The Mariners have won their last 17 games not against the Astros, but they are 0-5 against the Astros during that time.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mariners went into the All-Star break on a 14-game winning streak but were swept at home last week in a three-game series with Houston.

They bounced back and swept the Rangers in a three-game series, but went to Houston and lost the first two games of the series.

Saturday they will look to finally solve the Astros puzzle as they look to stay ahead of the Rays for the second wild card in the American League.

The Astros, though, will be looking to stay perfect against the Mariners in the second half of the season.

While the Astors are undefeated against the Mariners, they came into the series after getting swept by the last-place Athletics.

It was a disappointing three games against the lowly A's, but they have bounced back and Saturday they will look to get their third straight win.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
