How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Paolo Espino takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Nationals Park against Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Cardinals have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.251).

The Cardinals score the ninth-most runs in baseball (460 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Nationals have scored 386 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals with 24 home runs and 78 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .334.

Among all major league batters, Goldschmidt is second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 34 walks.

Arenado ranks 29th in home runs and 18th in RBI so far this year.

Tommy Edman is hitting .256 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Carlson is batting .255 with 22 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

Juan Soto is batting .237 this season with a team-high 20 home runs.

Soto is 19th in home runs and 71st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 54 while batting .309 with 13 homers.

Bell is 63rd in home runs and 31st in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Nelson Cruz has 77 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.316/.345.

Cesar Hernandez has 96 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .309 this season.

Cardinals and Nationals Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Reds W 6-3 Away 7/24/2022 Reds L 6-3 Away 7/26/2022 Blue Jays L 10-3 Away 7/27/2022 Blue Jays W 6-1 Away 7/29/2022 Nationals W 6-2 Away 7/30/2022 Nationals - Away 7/31/2022 Nationals - Away 8/2/2022 Cubs - Home 8/3/2022 Cubs - Home 8/4/2022 Cubs - Home 8/5/2022 Yankees - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Away 7/25/2022 Dodgers W 4-1 Away 7/26/2022 Dodgers W 8-3 Away 7/27/2022 Dodgers L 7-1 Away 7/29/2022 Cardinals L 6-2 Home 7/30/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/31/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/1/2022 Mets - Home 8/2/2022 Mets - Home 8/3/2022 Mets - Home 8/4/2022 Phillies - Away

