How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with Josh Bell (19) after the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

Paolo Espino takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Nationals Park against Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.251).
  • The Cardinals score the ninth-most runs in baseball (460 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Cardinals rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Nationals have scored 386 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals with 24 home runs and 78 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .334.
  • Among all major league batters, Goldschmidt is second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Nolan Arenado is hitting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Arenado ranks 29th in home runs and 18th in RBI so far this year.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .256 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.
  • Carlson is batting .255 with 22 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto is batting .237 this season with a team-high 20 home runs.
  • Soto is 19th in home runs and 71st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 54 while batting .309 with 13 homers.
  • Bell is 63rd in home runs and 31st in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Nelson Cruz has 77 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.316/.345.
  • Cesar Hernandez has 96 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .309 this season.

Cardinals and Nationals Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Reds

W 6-3

Away

7/24/2022

Reds

L 6-3

Away

7/26/2022

Blue Jays

L 10-3

Away

7/27/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-1

Away

7/29/2022

Nationals

W 6-2

Away

7/30/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/31/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/2/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/3/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-3

Away

7/25/2022

Dodgers

W 4-1

Away

7/26/2022

Dodgers

W 8-3

Away

7/27/2022

Dodgers

L 7-1

Away

7/29/2022

Cardinals

L 6-2

Home

7/30/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/31/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/1/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/2/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/3/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

How To Watch

July
30
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
