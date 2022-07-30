Rays vs. Guardians: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Rays vs. Guardians in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Jul 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Nolan Jones (33) high-fives shortstop Amed Rosario (1) after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians in Canada

Rays vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • Tampa Bay ranks 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Rays rank 22nd in the league with 411 total runs scored this season.
  • Tampa Bay has an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • Cleveland ranks seventh in the majors with a .252 batting average.
  • Averaging 4.4 runs per game (435 total), the Guardians are the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball.
  • Cleveland's .315 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

Rays Impact Players

  • Diaz is the Rays best hitter so far this season, hitting at a team-leading .294 rate along with four homers and 31 RBI.
  • Of all batters in baseball, Diaz ranks 254th in home runs and 168th in RBI.
  • Randy Arozarena has been productive as he leads his team with 47 runs batted in.
  • Arozarena is 74th in home runs and 58th in RBI in the majors.
  • Ji-Man Choi has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 40 walks while hitting .265.
  • Isaac Paredes' 14 home runs are a team-high mark.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez has managed a team-high 21 home runs and has driven in 83 runs.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Ramirez is 16th in home runs and third in RBI.
  • Amed Rosario has 18 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .293.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Rosario is 254th in homers and 137th in RBI.
  • Steven Kwan has racked up a team-high batting average of .298.
  • Josh Naylor is hitting .282 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Rays and Guardians Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Orioles

L 5-1

Away

7/26/2022

Orioles

L 5-3

Away

7/27/2022

Orioles

W 6-4

Away

7/28/2022

Orioles

L 3-0

Away

7/29/2022

Guardians

L 4-1

Home

7/30/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/31/2022

Guardians

-

Home

8/2/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/3/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/4/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/5/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Red Sox

L 3-1

Away

7/26/2022

Red Sox

W 8-3

Away

7/27/2022

Red Sox

W 7-6

Away

7/28/2022

Red Sox

L 4-2

Away

7/29/2022

Rays

W 4-1

Away

7/30/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/31/2022

Rays

-

Away

8/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/4/2022

Astros

-

Home

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
