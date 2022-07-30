Rays vs. Guardians: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 7/30/2022

How to Watch Rays vs. Guardians in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 7/30/2022
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians in Canada
- Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network Canada
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!
Rays vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- Tampa Bay ranks 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- The Rays rank 22nd in the league with 411 total runs scored this season.
- Tampa Bay has an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Cleveland ranks seventh in the majors with a .252 batting average.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (435 total), the Guardians are the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Cleveland's .315 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.
Rays Impact Players
- Diaz is the Rays best hitter so far this season, hitting at a team-leading .294 rate along with four homers and 31 RBI.
- Of all batters in baseball, Diaz ranks 254th in home runs and 168th in RBI.
- Randy Arozarena has been productive as he leads his team with 47 runs batted in.
- Arozarena is 74th in home runs and 58th in RBI in the majors.
- Ji-Man Choi has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 40 walks while hitting .265.
- Isaac Paredes' 14 home runs are a team-high mark.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez has managed a team-high 21 home runs and has driven in 83 runs.
- Among all batters in the majors, Ramirez is 16th in home runs and third in RBI.
- Amed Rosario has 18 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .293.
- Among all MLB hitters, Rosario is 254th in homers and 137th in RBI.
- Steven Kwan has racked up a team-high batting average of .298.
- Josh Naylor is hitting .282 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
Rays and Guardians Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/25/2022
Orioles
L 5-1
Away
7/26/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Away
7/27/2022
Orioles
W 6-4
Away
7/28/2022
Orioles
L 3-0
Away
7/29/2022
Guardians
L 4-1
Home
7/30/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/31/2022
Guardians
-
Home
8/2/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/3/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/4/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/5/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/25/2022
Red Sox
L 3-1
Away
7/26/2022
Red Sox
W 8-3
Away
7/27/2022
Red Sox
W 7-6
Away
7/28/2022
Red Sox
L 4-2
Away
7/29/2022
Rays
W 4-1
Away
7/30/2022
Rays
-
Away
7/31/2022
Rays
-
Away
8/1/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/2/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/4/2022
Astros
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
Free Trial is available in the US only.
How To Watch
July
30
2022
Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays
TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)