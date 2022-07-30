Rays vs. Guardians: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 7/30/2022

How to Watch Rays vs. Guardians in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians in Canada

Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network Canada

Rays vs. Guardians Batting Stats

Tampa Bay ranks 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Rays rank 22nd in the league with 411 total runs scored this season.

Tampa Bay has an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Cleveland ranks seventh in the majors with a .252 batting average.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (435 total), the Guardians are the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Cleveland's .315 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

Rays Impact Players

Diaz is the Rays best hitter so far this season, hitting at a team-leading .294 rate along with four homers and 31 RBI.

Of all batters in baseball, Diaz ranks 254th in home runs and 168th in RBI.

Randy Arozarena has been productive as he leads his team with 47 runs batted in.

Arozarena is 74th in home runs and 58th in RBI in the majors.

Ji-Man Choi has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 40 walks while hitting .265.

Isaac Paredes' 14 home runs are a team-high mark.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez has managed a team-high 21 home runs and has driven in 83 runs.

Among all batters in the majors, Ramirez is 16th in home runs and third in RBI.

Amed Rosario has 18 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .293.

Among all MLB hitters, Rosario is 254th in homers and 137th in RBI.

Steven Kwan has racked up a team-high batting average of .298.

Josh Naylor is hitting .282 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Rays and Guardians Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Orioles L 5-1 Away 7/26/2022 Orioles L 5-3 Away 7/27/2022 Orioles W 6-4 Away 7/28/2022 Orioles L 3-0 Away 7/29/2022 Guardians L 4-1 Home 7/30/2022 Guardians - Home 7/31/2022 Guardians - Home 8/2/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/3/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/4/2022 Tigers - Away 8/5/2022 Tigers - Away

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Red Sox L 3-1 Away 7/26/2022 Red Sox W 8-3 Away 7/27/2022 Red Sox W 7-6 Away 7/28/2022 Red Sox L 4-2 Away 7/29/2022 Rays W 4-1 Away 7/30/2022 Rays - Away 7/31/2022 Rays - Away 8/1/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/4/2022 Astros - Home

