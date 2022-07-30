How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Rays versus Cleveland Guardians game on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Randy Arozarena and Jose Ramirez.
Rays vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network Canada
Rays vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The Rays are 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
- The Rays have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (411 total runs).
- The Rays are 22nd in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- The Guardians rank 16th in the league with 435 total runs scored this season.
- The Guardians have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
Rays Impact Players
- Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .294 batting average.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Diaz ranks 254th in homers and 168th in RBI.
- Arozarena has racked up 47 runs batted in to pace his team.
- Among all major league hitters, Arozarena is 74th in home runs and 58th in RBI.
- Ji-Man Choi has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 40 walks while batting .265.
- Isaac Paredes paces the Rays with 14 home runs.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 83.
- Among all batters in the majors, Ramirez's home run total ranks 16th and his RBI tally is third.
- Amed Rosario has 111 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- Rosario is 254th in home runs and 137th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Steven Kwan is batting .298 to lead Cleveland this season.
- Josh Naylor is batting .282 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .514 this season.
Rays and Guardians Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/25/2022
Orioles
L 5-1
Away
7/26/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Away
7/27/2022
Orioles
W 6-4
Away
7/28/2022
Orioles
L 3-0
Away
7/29/2022
Guardians
L 4-1
Home
7/30/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/31/2022
Guardians
-
Home
8/2/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/3/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/4/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/5/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/25/2022
Red Sox
L 3-1
Away
7/26/2022
Red Sox
W 8-3
Away
7/27/2022
Red Sox
W 7-6
Away
7/28/2022
Red Sox
L 4-2
Away
7/29/2022
Rays
W 4-1
Away
7/30/2022
Rays
-
Away
7/31/2022
Rays
-
Away
8/1/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/2/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/4/2022
Astros
-
Home
