How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Nolan Jones (33) high-fives shortstop Amed Rosario (1) after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays versus Cleveland Guardians game on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Randy Arozarena and Jose Ramirez.

Rays vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Rays are 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
  • The Rays have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (411 total runs).
  • The Rays are 22nd in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
  • The Guardians rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
  • The Guardians rank 16th in the league with 435 total runs scored this season.
  • The Guardians have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .294 batting average.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Diaz ranks 254th in homers and 168th in RBI.
  • Arozarena has racked up 47 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Among all major league hitters, Arozarena is 74th in home runs and 58th in RBI.
  • Ji-Man Choi has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 40 walks while batting .265.
  • Isaac Paredes paces the Rays with 14 home runs.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 83.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Ramirez's home run total ranks 16th and his RBI tally is third.
  • Amed Rosario has 111 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
  • Rosario is 254th in home runs and 137th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .298 to lead Cleveland this season.
  • Josh Naylor is batting .282 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .514 this season.

Rays and Guardians Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Orioles

L 5-1

Away

7/26/2022

Orioles

L 5-3

Away

7/27/2022

Orioles

W 6-4

Away

7/28/2022

Orioles

L 3-0

Away

7/29/2022

Guardians

L 4-1

Home

7/30/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/31/2022

Guardians

-

Home

8/2/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/3/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/4/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/5/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Red Sox

L 3-1

Away

7/26/2022

Red Sox

W 8-3

Away

7/27/2022

Red Sox

W 7-6

Away

7/28/2022

Red Sox

L 4-2

Away

7/29/2022

Rays

W 4-1

Away

7/30/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/31/2022

Rays

-

Away

8/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/4/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
