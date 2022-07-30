How to Watch Twins at Padres

Can the Twins bounce back from a nine-run loss on Friday against the Padres when they face off on Saturday?

Today will be the middle frame of a three-game series between the Twins and Padres. The Padres will be hosting the Twins all weekend.

In the opening contest of this series, the Padres dominated and won by a final score of 10-1. Can the Twins bounce back?

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

The Padres have a record of 56-45, which is good for second in the National League west. They’re likely out of reach in terms of catching the Dodgers for the top spot but have had a solid season regardless.

Manny Machado has registered 100 hits already this season, being the centerpiece of San Diego’s offense. Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to get closer to being back in the lineup, which will be a huge lift for the Padres.

Minnesota sits at the top of the American League central with a record of 52-47. After making some roster changes in the offseason, the team has positioned itself to make some noise in the postseason.

Byron Buxton has been a home run threat for the Twins all season, while Luis Arraez and Carlos Correa round out the top of the offense. To this point, Minnesota already has five players with at least 70 hits on the season.

The MLB trade deadline is approaching, with Monday being the last day that teams can make moves. Both of these clubs have playoff aspirations, meaning they could be active in the next few days.

