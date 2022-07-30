Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with Josh Bell (19) after the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

Paolo Espino will be starting for the Washington Nationals when they take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB with a .251 batting average.
  • The Cardinals are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (460 total).
  • The Cardinals are sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Nationals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals have scored 386 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .334, while pacing the Cardinals in home runs, with 24 and runs batted in with 78.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Goldschmidt ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Arenado ranks 29th in homers and 18th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .256 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson is hitting .255 with 22 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto leads Washington in home runs this season with 20 while driving in 45 runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Soto ranks 19th in home runs and 71st in RBI.
  • Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.309) and runs batted in (54) this season while also slugging 13 homers.
  • Bell ranks 63rd among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 31st in RBI.
  • Nelson Cruz has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .345 this season.
  • Cesar Hernandez has collected 96 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .309 on the year.

Cardinals and Nationals Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Reds

W 6-3

Away

7/24/2022

Reds

L 6-3

Away

7/26/2022

Blue Jays

L 10-3

Away

7/27/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-1

Away

7/29/2022

Nationals

W 6-2

Away

7/30/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/31/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/2/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/3/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-3

Away

7/25/2022

Dodgers

W 4-1

Away

7/26/2022

Dodgers

W 8-3

Away

7/27/2022

Dodgers

L 7-1

Away

7/29/2022

Cardinals

L 6-2

Home

7/30/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/31/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/1/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/2/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/3/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

How To Watch

July
30
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
