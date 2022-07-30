Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with Josh Bell (19) after the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

Paolo Espino will be starting for the Washington Nationals when they take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cardinals vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB with a .251 batting average.

The Cardinals are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (460 total).

The Cardinals are sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

The Nationals have scored 386 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Cardinals Impact Players

Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .334, while pacing the Cardinals in home runs, with 24 and runs batted in with 78.

Among all MLB hitters, Goldschmidt ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is batting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 34 walks.

Among all MLB hitters, Arenado ranks 29th in homers and 18th in RBI.

Tommy Edman is hitting .256 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Dylan Carlson is hitting .255 with 22 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

Juan Soto leads Washington in home runs this season with 20 while driving in 45 runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Soto ranks 19th in home runs and 71st in RBI.

Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.309) and runs batted in (54) this season while also slugging 13 homers.

Bell ranks 63rd among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 31st in RBI.

Nelson Cruz has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .345 this season.

Cesar Hernandez has collected 96 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .309 on the year.

Cardinals and Nationals Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 Reds W 6-3 Away 7/24/2022 Reds L 6-3 Away 7/26/2022 Blue Jays L 10-3 Away 7/27/2022 Blue Jays W 6-1 Away 7/29/2022 Nationals W 6-2 Away 7/30/2022 Nationals - Away 7/31/2022 Nationals - Away 8/2/2022 Cubs - Home 8/3/2022 Cubs - Home 8/4/2022 Cubs - Home 8/5/2022 Yankees - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Away 7/25/2022 Dodgers W 4-1 Away 7/26/2022 Dodgers W 8-3 Away 7/27/2022 Dodgers L 7-1 Away 7/29/2022 Cardinals L 6-2 Home 7/30/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/31/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/1/2022 Mets - Home 8/2/2022 Mets - Home 8/3/2022 Mets - Home 8/4/2022 Phillies - Away

Regional restrictions apply.