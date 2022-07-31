How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) scores a run on Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) (not pictured) RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Yelich and Alex Verdugo will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Brewers are 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
  • The Brewers are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (472 total).
  • The Brewers are eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
  • The Red Sox have scored 461 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with 20 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 65.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Tellez is 20th in home runs and 11th in RBI.
  • Yelich's .259 batting average leads his team.
  • Yelich is 147th in homers and 141st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Andrew McCutchen is batting .257 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Willy Adames paces the Brewers with 20 home runs.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Xander Bogaerts has been key for Boston with eight home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .315 this season.
  • Bogaerts' home run total places him 147th in MLB, and he ranks 79th in RBI.
  • Verdugo has collected 100 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .375 on the year.
  • Overall, Verdugo is 195th in homers and 45th in RBI this year.
  • J.D. Martinez is slashing .286/.353/.455 this season for the Red Sox.
  • Christian Vazquez is batting .283 with an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Brewers and Red Sox Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Rockies

L 2-0

Home

7/26/2022

Twins

W 7-6

Home

7/27/2022

Twins

W 10-4

Home

7/29/2022

Red Sox

W 4-1

Away

7/30/2022

Red Sox

W 9-4

Away

7/31/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/2/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/3/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/4/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/5/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/6/2022

Reds

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Guardians

L 8-3

Home

7/27/2022

Guardians

L 7-6

Home

7/28/2022

Guardians

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

Brewers

L 4-1

Home

7/30/2022

Brewers

L 9-4

Home

7/31/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/1/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/4/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/5/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
