How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

Jul 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) scores a run on Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) (not pictured) RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Yelich and Alex Verdugo will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Sunday, July 31, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Brewers are 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.

The Brewers are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (472 total).

The Brewers are eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

The Red Sox have scored 461 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with 20 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 65.

Of all hitters in the majors, Tellez is 20th in home runs and 11th in RBI.

Yelich's .259 batting average leads his team.

Yelich is 147th in homers and 141st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .257 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 32 walks.

Willy Adames paces the Brewers with 20 home runs.

Red Sox Impact Players

Xander Bogaerts has been key for Boston with eight home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .315 this season.

Bogaerts' home run total places him 147th in MLB, and he ranks 79th in RBI.

Verdugo has collected 100 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .375 on the year.

Overall, Verdugo is 195th in homers and 45th in RBI this year.

J.D. Martinez is slashing .286/.353/.455 this season for the Red Sox.

Christian Vazquez is batting .283 with an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Brewers and Red Sox Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Rockies L 2-0 Home 7/26/2022 Twins W 7-6 Home 7/27/2022 Twins W 10-4 Home 7/29/2022 Red Sox W 4-1 Away 7/30/2022 Red Sox W 9-4 Away 7/31/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/2/2022 Pirates - Away 8/3/2022 Pirates - Away 8/4/2022 Pirates - Away 8/5/2022 Reds - Home 8/6/2022 Reds - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/26/2022 Guardians L 8-3 Home 7/27/2022 Guardians L 7-6 Home 7/28/2022 Guardians W 4-2 Home 7/29/2022 Brewers L 4-1 Home 7/30/2022 Brewers L 9-4 Home 7/31/2022 Brewers - Home 8/1/2022 Astros - Away 8/2/2022 Astros - Away 8/3/2022 Astros - Away 8/4/2022 Royals - Away 8/5/2022 Royals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.