How to Watch Cubs at Giants

The Giants can win their first series since the All-Star break by beating the Cubs on Sunday.

The Giants (50-51) won for just the second time since the All-Star break on Saturday and can pick up their first series victory since the mid-summer classic by beating the Cubs (41-59) on Sunday night. Oracle Park in San Francisco hosts the finale of the four-game series.

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

The Giants are just 2-8 since the break after winning five of their last six games prior to that. Saturday's loss was just Chicago's second in that span. San Francisco remained four games back of the Phillies for the third National League wild-card spot.

On Saturday, the Giants scored two runs in the third and three more in the fourth inning, before hanging on for a 5-4 victory. The Cubs had the tying run at second base in the ninth inning, before Dominic Leone finally got Ian Happ to ground out to end it.

All-Star lefty Carlos Rodón will start the series finale for San Francisco. He is 8-6 with a 3.18 ERA in 20 starts and 116 innings with 148 strikeouts. Rodón lost his start on Tuesday at Arizona, allowing five runs on just three hits in six innings, striking out 10.

Adrian Sampson gets the call for Chicago. He is 0-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 1.169 WHIP in eight appearances and six starts. The right-hander took a no-decision in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings in his longest outing of the season.

