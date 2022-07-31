How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs and Nelson Velazquez hit the field against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Giants vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
- The Giants score the seventh-most runs in baseball (462 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Giants' .318 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- The Cubs have scored 424 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has a team-leading 55 runs batted in.
- Among all batters in baseball, Flores ranks 42nd in home runs and 26th in RBI.
- Estrada has a club-best .264 batting average.
- Estrada is 120th in homers and 87th in RBI among MLB batters this year.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .228.
- Darin Ruf has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 39 walks while batting .221.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ is batting .284 with nine home runs and 46 RBI for Chicago this season.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Happ's home run total is 120th and his RBI tally ranks 65th.
- Willson Contreras has 78 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .460 this season.
- Contreras is 52nd in homers and 116th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Nico Hoerner's batting average of .300 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Patrick Wisdom is batting .226 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 50 RBI.
Giants and Cubs Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/25/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-0
Away
7/26/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-3
Away
7/27/2022
Diamondbacks
L 5-3
Away
7/28/2022
Cubs
W 4-2
Home
7/29/2022
Cubs
L 4-2
Home
7/30/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/31/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/1/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/2/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
Phillies
W 4-3
Away
7/25/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Home
7/26/2022
Pirates
W 4-2
Home
7/28/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Away
7/29/2022
Giants
W 4-2
Away
7/30/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/31/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/5/2022
Marlins
-
Home
