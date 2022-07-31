How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) gets tagged out at home plate by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) gets tagged out at home plate by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Nelson Velazquez hit the field against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
  • The Giants score the seventh-most runs in baseball (462 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Giants' .318 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored 424 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has a team-leading 55 runs batted in.
  • Among all batters in baseball, Flores ranks 42nd in home runs and 26th in RBI.
  • Estrada has a club-best .264 batting average.
  • Estrada is 120th in homers and 87th in RBI among MLB batters this year.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .228.
  • Darin Ruf has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 39 walks while batting .221.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ is batting .284 with nine home runs and 46 RBI for Chicago this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Happ's home run total is 120th and his RBI tally ranks 65th.
  • Willson Contreras has 78 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .460 this season.
  • Contreras is 52nd in homers and 116th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Nico Hoerner's batting average of .300 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom is batting .226 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 50 RBI.

Giants and Cubs Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-0

Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-3

Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-3

Away

7/28/2022

Cubs

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Home

7/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/31/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Phillies

W 4-3

Away

7/25/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

7/26/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

7/28/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Away

7/29/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

7/30/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/31/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) gets tagged out at home plate by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) gets tagged out at home plate by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Puebla FC vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 23, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11) looks to shoot against FC Dallas midfielder Edwin Cerrillo (6) in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Queretaro FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago