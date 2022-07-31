How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) is congratulated by left fielder Ian Happ (8) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Gonzalez and the San Francisco Giants will take the field against the Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
  • The Giants have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (467 total runs).
  • The Giants rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs rank 19th in the league with 428 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 55 runs batted in.
  • Flores ranks 43rd in home runs and 30th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Thairo Estrada's .262 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Estrada is 124th in homers and 91st in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .227.
  • Darin Ruf is hitting .219 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 40 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 99 hits, an OBP of .361 plus a slugging percentage of .438.
  • In all of baseball, Happ ranks 124th in homers and 68th in RBI.
  • Contreras has 80 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .459 this season.
  • Contreras is currently 54th in homers and 111th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Nico Hoerner's batting average of .297 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (19) and runs batted in (50) this season while batting .223.

Giants and Cubs Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-3

Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-3

Away

7/28/2022

Cubs

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Home

7/30/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

7/31/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/6/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

7/26/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

7/28/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Away

7/29/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

7/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Away

7/31/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/6/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
