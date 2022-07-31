How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) is congratulated by left fielder Ian Happ (8) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Gonzalez and the San Francisco Giants will take the field against the Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Sunday, July 31, 2022 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

Giants vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.235).

The Giants have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (467 total runs).

The Giants rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

The Cubs rank 19th in the league with 428 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 55 runs batted in.

Flores ranks 43rd in home runs and 30th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Thairo Estrada's .262 batting average is a team-high mark.

Estrada is 124th in homers and 91st in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Mike Yastrzemski has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .227.

Darin Ruf is hitting .219 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 40 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 99 hits, an OBP of .361 plus a slugging percentage of .438.

In all of baseball, Happ ranks 124th in homers and 68th in RBI.

Contreras has 80 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Contreras is currently 54th in homers and 111th in RBI in the major leagues.

Nico Hoerner's batting average of .297 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (19) and runs batted in (50) this season while batting .223.

Giants and Cubs Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Away 7/28/2022 Cubs W 4-2 Home 7/29/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Home 7/30/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 7/31/2022 Cubs - Home 8/1/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/2/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/3/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/4/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/6/2022 Athletics - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 7/26/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 7/28/2022 Giants L 4-2 Away 7/29/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 7/30/2022 Giants L 5-4 Away 7/31/2022 Giants - Away 8/2/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/3/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/4/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/5/2022 Marlins - Home 8/6/2022 Marlins - Home

