How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Oakland Athletics and Elvis Andrus on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.256).
  • The White Sox rank 18th in runs scored with 436, 4.4 per game.
  • The White Sox are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .311.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 354 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .275.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is hitting .299 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 47 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .383.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Abreu's home runs place him 92nd, and his RBI tally places him 59th.
  • Vaughn has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .288.
  • Vaughn ranks 103rd in home runs and 50th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Tim Anderson has accumulated a team-best batting average of .312.
  • A.J. Pollock has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .239.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a .241 batting average. He's also hit 12 homers and has 41 RBI.
  • Murphy is 76th in home runs and 89th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Andrus has 76 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.
  • Andrus is 172nd in homers and 190th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 44.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .290. He's slugging .311 on the year.

White Sox and Athletics Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Home

7/26/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Away

7/27/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

7/29/2022

Athletics

L 7-3

Home

7/30/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

7/31/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/1/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/2/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/3/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Astros

W 7-5

Home

7/26/2022

Astros

W 5-3

Home

7/27/2022

Astros

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

White Sox

W 7-3

Away

7/30/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

7/31/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/2/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/3/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/4/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/6/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/7/2022

Giants

-

Home

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
