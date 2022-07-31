How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
German Marquez starts for the Colorado Rockies against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Dodgers rank third in the majors with a .256 batting average.
- The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.2 runs per game (519 total).
- The Dodgers have a league-best .335 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Rockies have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 463.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman leads the team in batting average with a mark of .321.
- Freeman ranks 43rd in home runs and 11th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 74 runs batted in.
- Turner is 39th in homers and fifth in RBI so far this season.
- Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 23 long balls.
- Will Smith has 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks while batting .262.
Rockies Impact Players
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .271 with 16 home runs and 59 RBI for Colorado this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Blackmon is 39th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 71.
- Among all MLB batters, Cron ranks 14th in homers and sixth in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers has 99 hits this season and a slash line of .278/.327/.430.
- Connor Joe is batting .252 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.
Dodgers and Rockies Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/26/2022
Nationals
L 8-3
Home
7/27/2022
Nationals
W 7-1
Home
7/28/2022
Rockies
W 13-0
Away
7/29/2022
Rockies
W 5-4
Away
7/30/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Away
7/31/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/1/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/2/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/3/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/4/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/5/2022
Padres
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/26/2022
White Sox
L 2-1
Home
7/27/2022
White Sox
W 6-5
Home
7/28/2022
Dodgers
L 13-0
Home
7/29/2022
Dodgers
L 5-4
Home
7/30/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Home
7/31/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/1/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/3/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/4/2022
Padres
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
