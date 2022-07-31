How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 30, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) advances to score a run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

German Marquez starts for the Colorado Rockies against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers rank third in the majors with a .256 batting average.
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.2 runs per game (519 total).
  • The Dodgers have a league-best .335 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 463.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman leads the team in batting average with a mark of .321.
  • Freeman ranks 43rd in home runs and 11th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 74 runs batted in.
  • Turner is 39th in homers and fifth in RBI so far this season.
  • Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 23 long balls.
  • Will Smith has 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks while batting .262.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .271 with 16 home runs and 59 RBI for Colorado this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Blackmon is 39th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 71.
  • Among all MLB batters, Cron ranks 14th in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 99 hits this season and a slash line of .278/.327/.430.
  • Connor Joe is batting .252 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Home

7/27/2022

Nationals

W 7-1

Home

7/28/2022

Rockies

W 13-0

Away

7/29/2022

Rockies

W 5-4

Away

7/30/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

7/31/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/4/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/5/2022

Padres

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

L 2-1

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

W 6-5

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

L 13-0

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Home

7/30/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

7/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/1/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/3/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
