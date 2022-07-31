How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies

The Rockies can gain a split with NL-best Dodgers with a Sunday victory in this exciting MLB matchup.

The Dodgers (67-33) fell behind the Yankees in the race for the best record in MLB with their loss Saturday to the Rockies (46-56). Colorado can salvage a split of the four-game series with a win at Coors Field in Denver on Sunday.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

The Rockies won for the first time in seven games against Los Angeles, improving to 5-7 against the Dodgers in the season series. Colorado erased a 3-2 deficit in the sixth inning on a two-run triple by Randal Grichuk. Elias Díaz added an insurance run with an RBI single.

Trea Turner hit his 16th homer of the season for LA, increasing his team-high RBI total to 73.

On Sunday, right-hander Germán Márquez takes the ball for the Rockies. In 19 starts, he is 6-8 with a 5.25 ERA and 1.432 WHIP in 109-and-two-thirds innings. He lost his last start on Tuesday against the White Sox despite allowing just one run over six innings.

The Dodgers counter with All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin. He is 11-1 in 18 starts with a 2.26 ERA and 0.883 WHIP in 99-and-two-thirds innings. He took his first loss of the season on Monday against the Nationals, allowing four runs on six hits in six innings.

