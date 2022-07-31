How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

Jul 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) loses his helmet after reacting to a pitch during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

George Kirby takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Aledmys Diaz and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

The Astros are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (458 total).

The Astros rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Mariners rank 23rd in the league with 414 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 30 home runs and 69 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .312.

Alvarez is third in home runs and seventh in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Alex Bregman is batting .245 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 55 walks.

Among all MLB hitters, Bregman is 66th in home runs and 28th in RBI.

Kyle Tucker is batting .242 with 14 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .269 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is batting .274 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 57 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Rodriguez ranks 30th in home runs and 24th in RBI.

Ty France's batting average of .308 leads all Seattle hitters this season.

Among all MLB hitters, France is 66th in homers and 40th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 92 hits this season and a slash line of .267/.343/.378.

Adam Frazier has collected 88 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .310 on the year.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/26/2022 Athletics L 5-3 Away 7/27/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Away 7/28/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Home 7/29/2022 Mariners W 11-1 Home 7/30/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Home 7/31/2022 Mariners - Home 8/1/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/2/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/3/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/4/2022 Guardians - Away 8/5/2022 Guardians - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/26/2022 Rangers W 5-4 Home 7/27/2022 Rangers W 4-2 Home 7/28/2022 Astros L 4-2 Away 7/29/2022 Astros L 11-1 Away 7/30/2022 Astros W 5-4 Away 7/31/2022 Astros - Away 8/1/2022 Yankees - Away 8/2/2022 Yankees - Away 8/3/2022 Yankees - Away 8/5/2022 Angels - Home 8/6/2022 Angels - Home

