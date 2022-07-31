How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Jul 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) and Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) celebrate a win after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani will square off against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET, at Angel Stadium.

Angels vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Angels vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Angels' .227 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

The Angels are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (387 total).

The Angels are 27th in the league with an on-base percentage of .297.

The Rangers rank 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Rangers rank 14th in the league with 448 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

Ohtani has driven in the most runs for the Angels with 59 runs batted in.

Including all MLB batters, Ohtani ranks 95th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Taylor Ward's .275 batting average paces his team.

Including all major league hitters, Ward is 64th in homers and 138th in RBI.

Jared Walsh is hitting .235 with 17 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Luis Rengifo is hitting .276 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 12 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager is batting .249 this season with a team-high 23 home runs.

In all of MLB, Seager is 11th in homers and 31st in RBI.

Semien has 94 hits and an OBP of .295 to go with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Semien ranks 64th in homers and 66th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (62) this season. He has a .249 batting average and a .466 slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .276. He's also hit 15 home runs with 43 RBI.

Angels and Rangers Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Royals L 7-0 Away 7/26/2022 Royals W 6-0 Away 7/27/2022 Royals W 4-0 Away 7/28/2022 Rangers L 2-0 Home 7/29/2022 Rangers L 7-2 Home 7/30/2022 Rangers - Home 7/31/2022 Rangers - Home 8/2/2022 Athletics - Home 8/3/2022 Athletics - Home 8/4/2022 Athletics - Home 8/5/2022 Mariners - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Away 7/26/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Away 7/27/2022 Mariners L 4-2 Away 7/28/2022 Angels W 2-0 Away 7/29/2022 Angels W 7-2 Away 7/30/2022 Angels - Away 7/31/2022 Angels - Away 8/1/2022 Orioles - Home 8/2/2022 Orioles - Home 8/3/2022 Orioles - Home 8/4/2022 White Sox - Home

