How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) and Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) celebrate a win after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) and Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) celebrate a win after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani will square off against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET, at Angel Stadium.

Angels vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Angels' .227 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Angels are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (387 total).
  • The Angels are 27th in the league with an on-base percentage of .297.
  • The Rangers rank 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Rangers rank 14th in the league with 448 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

  • Ohtani has driven in the most runs for the Angels with 59 runs batted in.
  • Including all MLB batters, Ohtani ranks 95th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
  • Taylor Ward's .275 batting average paces his team.
  • Including all major league hitters, Ward is 64th in homers and 138th in RBI.
  • Jared Walsh is hitting .235 with 17 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks.
  • Luis Rengifo is hitting .276 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 12 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager is batting .249 this season with a team-high 23 home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Seager is 11th in homers and 31st in RBI.
  • Semien has 94 hits and an OBP of .295 to go with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
  • Semien ranks 64th in homers and 66th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (62) this season. He has a .249 batting average and a .466 slugging percentage.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .276. He's also hit 15 home runs with 43 RBI.

Angels and Rangers Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Royals

L 7-0

Away

7/26/2022

Royals

W 6-0

Away

7/27/2022

Royals

W 4-0

Away

7/28/2022

Rangers

L 2-0

Home

7/29/2022

Rangers

L 7-2

Home

7/30/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/31/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/2/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/3/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/4/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/5/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Away

7/26/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Away

7/27/2022

Mariners

L 4-2

Away

7/28/2022

Angels

W 2-0

Away

7/29/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Away

7/30/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/31/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/1/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/2/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/3/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/4/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) and Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) celebrate a win after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) and Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) celebrate a win after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) gets tagged out at home plate by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) gets tagged out at home plate by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Soccer

Puebla FC vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Soccer

Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11) looks to shoot against FC Dallas midfielder Edwin Cerrillo (6) in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago