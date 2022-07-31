How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 30, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) advances to score a run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Sunday at Coors Field against Tony Gonsolin, who is the named starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers rank third in the majors with a .256 batting average.
  • The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (519 total, 5.2 per game).
  • The Dodgers have a league-leading .335 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 463 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a team-leading batting average of .321.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Freeman's home runs rank him 43rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 11th.
  • Trea Turner has been productive as he paces his team with 74 runs batted in.
  • Turner is 39th in home runs and fifth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Mookie Betts has 23 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Will Smith is hitting .262 with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Charlie Blackmon has been key for Colorado with 99 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .471.
  • In all of MLB, Blackmon ranks 39th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
  • C.J. Cron is batting .277 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 71 RBI.
  • Overall, Cron ranks 14th in home runs and sixth in RBI this season.
  • Rodgers is slashing .278/.327/.430 this season for the Rockies.
  • Connor Joe has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .357. He's slugging .370 on the year.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Home

7/27/2022

Nationals

W 7-1

Home

7/28/2022

Rockies

W 13-0

Away

7/29/2022

Rockies

W 5-4

Away

7/30/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

7/31/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/4/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/5/2022

Padres

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

L 2-1

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

W 6-5

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

L 13-0

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Home

7/30/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

7/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/1/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/3/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Start your free trial today!
