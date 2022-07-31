How to Watch Brewers at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Brewers go for the sweep over the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday,

After the Brewers won the first two games of the series at Fenway Park this weekend, Milwaukee goes for the sweep over the Red Sox in Boston in game three on Sunday.

Below .500 for the first time since early June, the Red Sox are struggling out of the All-Star break with a 2-7 record in the second half of the season. Boston is now in last place in the competitive AL East and is four games back in the Wild Card race.

As for the Brewers, Milwaukee now leads the NL Central over the Cardinals with a 57-44 record after winning two-straight games against the Red Sox. In Saturday’s 9-4 victory at Fenway Park, a three-run home run by ex-Red Sox Hunter Renfroe opened up a 4-1 lead for the Brewers.

After the Red Sox pulled within a run in the seventh inning, the Brewers scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a commanding lead. The three-run ninth inning was capped off by a solo home run from Tyrone Taylor.

The Brewers will send lefty Aaron Ashby to the mound against Red Sox right-hander Josh Winckowski in the series finale at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
