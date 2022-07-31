How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) scores a run on Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) (not pictured) RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
  • The Brewers are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (472 total).
  • The Brewers' .319 on-base percentage is eighth-best in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
  • The Red Sox have scored 461 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez paces the Brewers with 20 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 65.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Tellez ranks 20th in home runs and 11th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .259 to lead the lineup.
  • Yelich is 147th in homers and 141st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Andrew McCutchen has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 32 walks while batting .257.
  • Willy Adames has swatted a team- leading 20 long balls.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Bogaerts is batting .315 with eight home runs and 43 RBI for Boston this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Bogaerts is 147th in home runs and 79th in RBI.
  • Alex Verdugo has collected 100 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .375 on the year.
  • Overall, Verdugo is 195th in home runs and 45th in RBI this year.
  • J.D. Martinez has 96 hits this season and a slash line of .286/.353/.455.
  • Christian Vazquez has 82 hits and an OBP of .328 to go with a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Brewers and Red Sox Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Rockies

L 2-0

Home

7/26/2022

Twins

W 7-6

Home

7/27/2022

Twins

W 10-4

Home

7/29/2022

Red Sox

W 4-1

Away

7/30/2022

Red Sox

W 9-4

Away

7/31/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/2/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/3/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/4/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/5/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/6/2022

Reds

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Guardians

L 8-3

Home

7/27/2022

Guardians

L 7-6

Home

7/28/2022

Guardians

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

Brewers

L 4-1

Home

7/30/2022

Brewers

L 9-4

Home

7/31/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/1/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/4/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/5/2022

Royals

-

Away

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
