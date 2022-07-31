How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Adam Oller, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .256 batting average is third-best in the majors.
  • The White Sox rank 18th in runs scored with 436, 4.4 per game.
  • The White Sox are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .311.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 354 (3.4 per game).
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu has 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .299.
  • Abreu's home runs place him 92nd in MLB, and he ranks 59th in RBI.
  • Vaughn is batting .288 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Of all major league hitters, Vaughn is 103rd in homers and 50th in RBI.
  • Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .312.
  • A.J. Pollock is batting .239 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a batting average of .241. He's also hit 12 home runs with 41 RBI.
  • Murphy ranks 76th in home runs and 89th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 76 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .379 on the year.
  • Andrus ranks 172nd in homers and 190th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (15) and runs batted in (44) this season while batting .234.
  • Tony Kemp has 67 hits and an OBP of .290 to go with a slugging percentage of .311 this season.

White Sox and Athletics Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Home

7/26/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Away

7/27/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

7/29/2022

Athletics

L 7-3

Home

7/30/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

7/31/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/1/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/2/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/3/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Astros

W 7-5

Home

7/26/2022

Astros

W 5-3

Home

7/27/2022

Astros

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

White Sox

W 7-3

Away

7/30/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

7/31/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/2/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/3/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/4/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/6/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/7/2022

Giants

-

Home

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
