How to Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies go for the series sweep over the Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday.

After the Phillies extended their winning streak to four games with another extra innings victory, Philadelphia goes for the series sweep against the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Philadelphia is clinging onto the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League with a 54-47 record this season, putting the Phillies half a game ahead of the Cardinals in the Wild Card race. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is unlikely to make a postseason run with a 40-61 pace.

How to Watch Phillies at Pirates Today

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Phillies at Pirates on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Phillies made it back-to-back wins over the Pirates in extra innings with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night. The Phillies took the lead in the sixth inning courtesy of a J.T. Realmuto solo homer. The Pirates tied the game in the seventh inning when Cal Mitchell homered, but it was a fielder's choice that scored Didi Gregorius that gave the Phillies the win in ten innings.

Philadelphia also notched a 4-2 win in ten innings over the Pirates on Friday night when Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run home run in the top of the tenth inning to earn the win for the Phillies.

The Phillies will send righty Aaron Nola to the mound against Pirates starter JT Brubaker in the series finale at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
