How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies meet Calvin Mitchell and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.
Phillies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Phillies vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Phillies are 11th in the majors with a .246 batting average.
- The Phillies are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (468 total).
- The Phillies are 19th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 361 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber has managed a team-leading 32 home runs and has driven in 65 runs.
- Including all major league hitters, Schwarber is 147th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .252 with 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 48 walks.
- Hoskins ranks 20th in homers and 59th in RBI so far this season.
- J.T. Realmuto is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- Bohm leads the Phillies with a .292 batting average.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with 87 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .353.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Hayes is 216th in home runs and 183rd in RBI.
- Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .244 average, 10 homers and 32 RBI.
- Chavis is 103rd in homers and 165th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Ben Gamel has collected 49 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.
- Diego Castillo has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .245. He's slugging .368 on the year.
Phillies and Pirates Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/26/2022
Braves
L 6-3
Home
7/27/2022
Braves
W 7-2
Home
7/28/2022
Pirates
W 8-7
Away
7/29/2022
Pirates
W 4-2
Away
7/30/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
7/31/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/2/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/3/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/4/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/6/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/25/2022
Cubs
L 3-2
Away
7/26/2022
Cubs
L 4-2
Away
7/28/2022
Phillies
L 8-7
Home
7/29/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Home
7/30/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
7/31/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/2/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/3/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/4/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/5/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/6/2022
Orioles
-
Away
