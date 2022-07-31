How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first basemen Michael Chavis (3) runs to first base for the out during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies meet Calvin Mitchell and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.

Phillies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Phillies are 11th in the majors with a .246 batting average.
  • The Phillies are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (468 total).
  • The Phillies are 19th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 361 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber has managed a team-leading 32 home runs and has driven in 65 runs.
  • Including all major league hitters, Schwarber is 147th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .252 with 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Hoskins ranks 20th in homers and 59th in RBI so far this season.
  • J.T. Realmuto is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Bohm leads the Phillies with a .292 batting average.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with 87 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .353.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Hayes is 216th in home runs and 183rd in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .244 average, 10 homers and 32 RBI.
  • Chavis is 103rd in homers and 165th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Ben Gamel has collected 49 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.
  • Diego Castillo has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .245. He's slugging .368 on the year.

Phillies and Pirates Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Home

7/27/2022

Braves

W 7-2

Home

7/28/2022

Pirates

W 8-7

Away

7/29/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Away

7/30/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

7/31/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/2/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/3/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/4/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Cubs

L 3-2

Away

7/26/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Away

7/28/2022

Phillies

L 8-7

Home

7/29/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Home

7/30/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

7/31/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/2/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/3/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/4/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/5/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/6/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


