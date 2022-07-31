How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first basemen Michael Chavis (3) runs to first base for the out during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field on Sunday at PNC Park against JT Brubaker, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Sunday, July 31, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Phillies rank 11th in the majors with a .246 batting average.

The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (468 total runs).

The Phillies are 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 361 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (32) and runs batted in (65).

Including all hitters in baseball, Schwarber ranks second in homers and 11th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .252 with 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 48 walks.

Hoskins is 20th in homers and 59th in RBI so far this year.

Realmuto is batting .259 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .292.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .246 with five home runs and 29 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Hayes ranks 216th in homers and 183rd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .244 average, 10 homers and 32 RBI.

Chavis is 103rd in homers and 165th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Ben Gamel is slashing .233/.328/.357 this season for the Pirates.

Diego Castillo has 48 hits and an OBP of .245 to go with a slugging percentage of .368 this season.

Phillies and Pirates Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/26/2022 Braves L 6-3 Home 7/27/2022 Braves W 7-2 Home 7/28/2022 Pirates W 8-7 Away 7/29/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Away 7/30/2022 Pirates W 2-1 Away 7/31/2022 Pirates - Away 8/2/2022 Braves - Away 8/3/2022 Braves - Away 8/4/2022 Nationals - Home 8/5/2022 Nationals - Home 8/6/2022 Nationals - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Away 7/26/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Away 7/28/2022 Phillies L 8-7 Home 7/29/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Home 7/30/2022 Phillies L 2-1 Home 7/31/2022 Phillies - Home 8/2/2022 Brewers - Home 8/3/2022 Brewers - Home 8/4/2022 Brewers - Home 8/5/2022 Orioles - Away 8/6/2022 Orioles - Away

