How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) gets tagged out at home plate by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Junis starts for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Oracle Park against Nelson Velazquez and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Giants vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
  • The Giants score the seventh-most runs in baseball (462 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Giants' .318 on-base percentage is ninth-best in the league.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 424 (4.3 per game).
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in a team-best 55 runs batted in.
  • In all of MLB, Flores ranks 42nd in homers and 26th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada's .264 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Including all major league batters, Estrada is 121st in home runs and 88th in RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .228 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 walks.
  • Darin Ruf has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .221.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ is batting .284 with nine home runs and 46 RBI for Chicago this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Happ's home run total ranks 121st and his RBI tally ranks 66th.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 78 hits this season and has an OBP of .369. He's slugging .460 on the year.
  • Among all major league batters, Contreras is 53rd in homers and 117th in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner's batting average of .300 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 50.

Giants and Cubs Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-0

Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-3

Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-3

Away

7/28/2022

Cubs

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Home

7/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/31/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Phillies

W 4-3

Away

7/25/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

7/26/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

7/28/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Away

7/29/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

7/30/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/31/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

