How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Jul 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) gets tagged out at home plate by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Junis starts for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Oracle Park against Nelson Velazquez and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Giants vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

The Giants score the seventh-most runs in baseball (462 total, 4.6 per game).

The Giants' .318 on-base percentage is ninth-best in the league.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 424 (4.3 per game).

The Cubs have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in a team-best 55 runs batted in.

In all of MLB, Flores ranks 42nd in homers and 26th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada's .264 batting average is a team-high mark.

Including all major league batters, Estrada is 121st in home runs and 88th in RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .228 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 walks.

Darin Ruf has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .221.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ is batting .284 with nine home runs and 46 RBI for Chicago this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Happ's home run total ranks 121st and his RBI tally ranks 66th.

Willson Contreras has collected 78 hits this season and has an OBP of .369. He's slugging .460 on the year.

Among all major league batters, Contreras is 53rd in homers and 117th in RBI.

Nico Hoerner's batting average of .300 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 50.

Giants and Cubs Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-0 Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Away 7/28/2022 Cubs W 4-2 Home 7/29/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Home 7/30/2022 Cubs - Home 7/31/2022 Cubs - Home 8/1/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/2/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/3/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/4/2022 Dodgers - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Phillies W 4-3 Away 7/25/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 7/26/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 7/28/2022 Giants L 4-2 Away 7/29/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 7/30/2022 Giants - Away 7/31/2022 Giants - Away 8/2/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/3/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/4/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/5/2022 Marlins - Home

Regional restrictions apply.