How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) is congratulated by left fielder Ian Happ (8) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET.

Giants vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Giants have the No. 7 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (467 total runs).
  • The Giants rank 10th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs have scored 428 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has racked up a team-leading 55 runs batted in.
  • In all of MLB, Flores ranks 43rd in homers and 29th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada's .262 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Estrada ranks 124th in homers and 89th in RBI so far this year.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 walks.
  • Darin Ruf is batting .219 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 40 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Happ has been key for Chicago with 99 hits, an OBP of .361 plus a slugging percentage of .438.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Happ's home run total is 124th and his RBI tally is 68th.
  • Willson Contreras has 80 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .459 this season.
  • Contreras ranks 54th in homers and 111th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .297 batting average while slugging six homers and driving in 33 runs.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (19) and runs batted in (50) this season while batting .223.

Giants and Cubs Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-3

Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-3

Away

7/28/2022

Cubs

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Home

7/30/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

7/31/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/6/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/25/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

7/26/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

7/28/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Away

7/29/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

7/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Away

7/31/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/6/2022

Marlins

-

Home

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
