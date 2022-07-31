How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET.
Giants vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Giants vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Giants have the No. 7 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (467 total runs).
- The Giants rank 10th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- The Cubs have scored 428 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores has racked up a team-leading 55 runs batted in.
- In all of MLB, Flores ranks 43rd in homers and 29th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada's .262 batting average is a team-high mark.
- Estrada ranks 124th in homers and 89th in RBI so far this year.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 walks.
- Darin Ruf is batting .219 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 40 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Happ has been key for Chicago with 99 hits, an OBP of .361 plus a slugging percentage of .438.
- Among all batters in MLB, Happ's home run total is 124th and his RBI tally is 68th.
- Willson Contreras has 80 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .459 this season.
- Contreras ranks 54th in homers and 111th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .297 batting average while slugging six homers and driving in 33 runs.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (19) and runs batted in (50) this season while batting .223.
Giants and Cubs Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/26/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-3
Away
7/27/2022
Diamondbacks
L 5-3
Away
7/28/2022
Cubs
W 4-2
Home
7/29/2022
Cubs
L 4-2
Home
7/30/2022
Cubs
W 5-4
Home
7/31/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/1/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/2/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/6/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/25/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Home
7/26/2022
Pirates
W 4-2
Home
7/28/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Away
7/29/2022
Giants
W 4-2
Away
7/30/2022
Giants
L 5-4
Away
7/31/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/5/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/6/2022
Marlins
-
Home
How To Watch
July
31
2022
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
