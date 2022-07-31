Skip to main content

How to Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros and Mariners wrap up a four-game series in Houston on Sunday afternoon.

After a two-run ninth inning gave the Mariners a late victory over the Astros in game three of the series, Houston looks to earn a series victory over Seattle at Minute Maid Park on Sunday.

Despite the loss to the Mariners on Saturday night, the Astros still have a commanding lead in the AL West at 11 games with a 66-36 record. Houston’s 66 wins rank third in the Majors behind the Yankees and Dodgers. The Mariners, on the other hand, have a two-and-a-half game lead in the AL Wild Card race and are tied with the Rays for the second Wild Card spot.

How to Watch Mariners at Astros Today

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream Mariners at Astros on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Seattle opened an early lead in Saturday’s 5-4 victory over the Astros by jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. However, Aledmys Diaz led a Houston rally with a solo home run and an RBI single in consecutive innings to put the Astros in striking distance. Then, José Altuve hit an RBI double and Yuli Gurriel singled home Altuve to give the Astros a 4-3 lead.

In the ninth inning, Seattle pinch-hitter Abraham Toro hit a two-run single that proved to be the game-winner for the visitors, who avoided losing three-straight games to the Astros.

Houston sends righty Jake Odorizzi to the mound against Mariners starter George Kirby in the series finale at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sunday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Mariners at Astros

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
2
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) run and Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) sacrifice RBI against the Houston Astros in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Astros

By Evan Lazar32 seconds ago
Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Taylor Pendrith lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch Canadian Elite Basketball League, Scarborough Shooting Stars at Newfoundland Growlers

By Rafael Urbina27 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Pirates

By Evan Lazar32 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Red Sox

By Evan Lazar38 minutes ago
Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot celebrates a game-winning basket.
WNBA

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

By Kristofer Habbas44 minutes ago
England and Germany meet for the Women’s European title
Soccer

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Final: England vs Germany

By Christine Brown51 minutes ago
England and Germany meet for the Women’s European title
SI Guide

England Goes for Its First Women’s Euro Title Against 8-Time Champ Germany

By Josh Rosenblat4 hours ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago