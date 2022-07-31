The Astros and Mariners wrap up a four-game series in Houston on Sunday afternoon.

After a two-run ninth inning gave the Mariners a late victory over the Astros in game three of the series, Houston looks to earn a series victory over Seattle at Minute Maid Park on Sunday.

Despite the loss to the Mariners on Saturday night, the Astros still have a commanding lead in the AL West at 11 games with a 66-36 record. Houston’s 66 wins rank third in the Majors behind the Yankees and Dodgers. The Mariners, on the other hand, have a two-and-a-half game lead in the AL Wild Card race and are tied with the Rays for the second Wild Card spot.

How to Watch Mariners at Astros Today

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Seattle opened an early lead in Saturday’s 5-4 victory over the Astros by jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. However, Aledmys Diaz led a Houston rally with a solo home run and an RBI single in consecutive innings to put the Astros in striking distance. Then, José Altuve hit an RBI double and Yuli Gurriel singled home Altuve to give the Astros a 4-3 lead.

In the ninth inning, Seattle pinch-hitter Abraham Toro hit a two-run single that proved to be the game-winner for the visitors, who avoided losing three-straight games to the Astros.

Houston sends righty Jake Odorizzi to the mound against Mariners starter George Kirby in the series finale at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sunday afternoon.

