How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

Jul 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will see George Kirby on the mound for the Seattle Mariners in the final game of a four-game series, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Sunday, July 31, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros are 17th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

The Astros are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (458 total).

The Astros are 10th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Mariners rank 23rd in the league with 414 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (30), runs batted in (69) and has posted a team-high batting average of .312.

Alvarez ranks third in homers and seventh in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Alex Bregman is hitting .245 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 55 walks.

Bregman ranks 66th in home runs and 28th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Kyle Tucker has 14 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .242.

Jose Altuve is batting .269 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is batting .274 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 57 RBI.

Rodriguez's home run total puts him 30th in the majors, and he is 24th in RBI.

Ty France is batting .308 to lead Seattle, while adding 13 homers and 52 runs batted in this season.

France ranks 66th in homers and 40th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

J.P. Crawford is slashing .267/.343/.378 this season for the Mariners.

Adam Frazier has 88 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .310 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/26/2022 Athletics L 5-3 Away 7/27/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Away 7/28/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Home 7/29/2022 Mariners W 11-1 Home 7/30/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Home 7/31/2022 Mariners - Home 8/1/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/2/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/3/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/4/2022 Guardians - Away 8/5/2022 Guardians - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/26/2022 Rangers W 5-4 Home 7/27/2022 Rangers W 4-2 Home 7/28/2022 Astros L 4-2 Away 7/29/2022 Astros L 11-1 Away 7/30/2022 Astros W 5-4 Away 7/31/2022 Astros - Away 8/1/2022 Yankees - Away 8/2/2022 Yankees - Away 8/3/2022 Yankees - Away 8/5/2022 Angels - Home 8/6/2022 Angels - Home

