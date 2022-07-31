How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will see George Kirby on the mound for the Seattle Mariners in the final game of a four-game series, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 17th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (458 total).
  • The Astros are 10th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
  • The Mariners rank 23rd in the league with 414 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (30), runs batted in (69) and has posted a team-high batting average of .312.
  • Alvarez ranks third in homers and seventh in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .245 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Bregman ranks 66th in home runs and 28th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Kyle Tucker has 14 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .242.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .269 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .274 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 57 RBI.
  • Rodriguez's home run total puts him 30th in the majors, and he is 24th in RBI.
  • Ty France is batting .308 to lead Seattle, while adding 13 homers and 52 runs batted in this season.
  • France ranks 66th in homers and 40th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • J.P. Crawford is slashing .267/.343/.378 this season for the Mariners.
  • Adam Frazier has 88 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .310 this season.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Athletics

L 5-3

Away

7/27/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Away

7/28/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

Mariners

W 11-1

Home

7/30/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Home

7/31/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/2/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/4/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/5/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Rangers

W 5-4

Home

7/27/2022

Rangers

W 4-2

Home

7/28/2022

Astros

L 4-2

Away

7/29/2022

Astros

L 11-1

Away

7/30/2022

Astros

W 5-4

Away

7/31/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/1/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/2/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/3/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

