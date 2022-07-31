How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

Jul 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) and Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) celebrate a win after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.

Angels vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Angels vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Angels have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.227).

The Angels rank 25th in runs scored with 387, 3.9 per game.

The Angels rank 27th in the league with a .297 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

The Rangers have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 448 (4.5 per game).

The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .300.

Angels Impact Players

Ohtani has driven in a team-leading 59 runs batted in.

Ohtani is 16th in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Taylor Ward's .275 batting average is a team-high mark.

Ward is 63rd in home runs and 137th in RBI in the majors.

Jared Walsh is hitting .235 with 17 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Luis Rengifo is hitting .276 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 12 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager is batting .249 this season with a team-high 23 home runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Seager's home run total ranks 11th and his RBI tally ranks 31st.

Semien has 94 hits and an OBP of .295 to go with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Semien is currently 63rd in home runs and 65th in RBI in the big leagues.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 62 while batting .249 with 18 home runs.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .276. He's also hit 15 home runs with 43 RBI.

Angels and Rangers Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Royals L 7-0 Away 7/26/2022 Royals W 6-0 Away 7/27/2022 Royals W 4-0 Away 7/28/2022 Rangers L 2-0 Home 7/29/2022 Rangers L 7-2 Home 7/30/2022 Rangers - Home 7/31/2022 Rangers - Home 8/2/2022 Athletics - Home 8/3/2022 Athletics - Home 8/4/2022 Athletics - Home 8/5/2022 Mariners - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/25/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Away 7/26/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Away 7/27/2022 Mariners L 4-2 Away 7/28/2022 Angels W 2-0 Away 7/29/2022 Angels W 7-2 Away 7/30/2022 Angels - Away 7/31/2022 Angels - Away 8/1/2022 Orioles - Home 8/2/2022 Orioles - Home 8/3/2022 Orioles - Home 8/4/2022 White Sox - Home

