How to Watch Red Sox at Astros

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox go for their second straight win on Monday when they open a three-game series with the Astros.

The Red Sox begin a seven-game road trip on Monday when they head to Houston looking to win their second straight game.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: Aug. 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros on fuboTV:

The Red Sox snapped a two-game losing streak on Sunday when it beat the Brewers 7-2. It helped them avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of Milwaukee.

The win, though, was just their third in 10 games since the All -Star break and has them at 51-52 overall.

The Red Sox have been slumping and have fallen into last place in the American League East and out of one of the three Wild Card spots.

Monday, the Astros will look to continue the Red Sox slide as they try and get their section straight win.

The Astros won their sixth game since the All-Star break against the Mariners on Sunday and are now 67-36 overall.

The Astros have continued to look like one of the best teams in the American League this year and Monday they want to show that again against the Red Sox.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts to his single against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
