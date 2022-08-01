How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Christian Vazquez (7) scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by left fielder Alex Verdugo (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will hit the field against the Houston Astros and starter Luis Garcia on Monday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 1, 2022

Monday, August 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

Astros vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

The Astros rank 12th in runs scored with 461, 4.5 per game.

The Astros rank 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 468 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .310, and leads the Astros in home runs, with 30 and runs batted in with 70.

Among all hitters in the majors, Alvarez is third in homers and seventh in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has 14 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks while batting .242.

Of all MLB hitters, Tucker is 26th in homers and 13th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is hitting .242 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 55 walks.

Jose Altuve is batting .273 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Xander Bogaerts has been key for Boston with eight home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .316 this season.

In all of MLB, Bogaerts ranks 147th in home runs and 75th in RBI.

Verdugo has collected 101 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .376 on the year.

Among all major league hitters, Verdugo ranks 195th in home runs and 40th in RBI.

J.D. Martinez has collected 98 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Christian Vazquez has collected 83 hits this season and has an OBP of .327. He's slugging .432 on the year.

Astros and Red Sox Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Away 7/28/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Home 7/29/2022 Mariners W 11-1 Home 7/30/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Home 7/31/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 8/1/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/2/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/3/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/4/2022 Guardians - Away 8/5/2022 Guardians - Away 8/6/2022 Guardians - Away

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Guardians L 7-6 Home 7/28/2022 Guardians W 4-2 Home 7/29/2022 Brewers L 4-1 Home 7/30/2022 Brewers L 9-4 Home 7/31/2022 Brewers W 7-2 Home 8/1/2022 Astros - Away 8/2/2022 Astros - Away 8/3/2022 Astros - Away 8/4/2022 Royals - Away 8/5/2022 Royals - Away 8/6/2022 Royals - Away

