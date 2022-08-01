How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Christian Vazquez (7) scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by left fielder Alex Verdugo (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Christian Vazquez (7) scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by left fielder Alex Verdugo (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will hit the field against the Houston Astros and starter Luis Garcia on Monday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Astros rank 12th in runs scored with 461, 4.5 per game.
  • The Astros rank 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
  • The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 468 total runs this season.
  • The Red Sox have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .310, and leads the Astros in home runs, with 30 and runs batted in with 70.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Alvarez is third in homers and seventh in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker has 14 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks while batting .242.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Tucker is 26th in homers and 13th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .242 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .273 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Xander Bogaerts has been key for Boston with eight home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .316 this season.
  • In all of MLB, Bogaerts ranks 147th in home runs and 75th in RBI.
  • Verdugo has collected 101 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .376 on the year.
  • Among all major league hitters, Verdugo ranks 195th in home runs and 40th in RBI.
  • J.D. Martinez has collected 98 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.
  • Christian Vazquez has collected 83 hits this season and has an OBP of .327. He's slugging .432 on the year.

Astros and Red Sox Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Away

7/28/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

Mariners

W 11-1

Home

7/30/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Home

7/31/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Home

8/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/2/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/4/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/5/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/6/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Guardians

L 7-6

Home

7/28/2022

Guardians

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

Brewers

L 4-1

Home

7/30/2022

Brewers

L 9-4

Home

7/31/2022

Brewers

W 7-2

Home

8/1/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/4/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/5/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/6/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Christian Vazquez (7) scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by left fielder Alex Verdugo (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Aug 12, 2021; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; The view from centerfield of a sold out game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jul 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a one run single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Christian Vazquez (7) scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by left fielder Alex Verdugo (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Udinese Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
Soccer

How to Watch Udinese in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Jul 30, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with right fielder Juan Soto (22) after scoring on his three run home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 31, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates with center fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 30, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with right fielder Juan Soto (22) after scoring on his three run home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago